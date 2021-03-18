Bride-to-be Reported Missing Two Days To Wedding Faked Her Kidnap As She Didn't Love Her Fiancé

A Kano bride, who was reported missing 48 hours to her wedding, has confessed that she faked her kidnap because she didn't want her wedding to hold.

Amina Gwani Danzarga had made the headlines recently after reports swirled that she was kidnapped at Koki Quarters in Kano, the Kano state capital.

File photo used to illustrate story.

Her uncle, Gwani Yahuza, who recounted how the incident occurred, said: “Hours after she was declared missing, we received two different text messages; the first one was a threat not to call the girl’s number again and the second one was sent to her younger brother requesting to put her in their prayers as the other lady who was allegedly kidnapped together had been killed.

“We have not received any message again as her number is not going through. We are only praying to Allah Almighty to reveal anyone that has a hand in this kidnapping."



However, the Kano state police command bust the fake abduction a few days later.

The police spokesperson, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, revealed that the lady went into hiding because she did not want the wedding to hold.

In a Daily Trust report, Amina revealed that she decided to do so because she did not want the wedding to hold.

She said, “I don’t love the guy, that is why I took that decision… Although I was the one that showed him to my parents.”

She further disclosed that she respects her parents very much, which was why she couldn’t inform them of her sudden change of mind about her suitor.

Amina who blamed her action on the devil, also apologised to her parents and her husband-to-be, adding that she now loved her fiance more than before and was ready to live with him peacefully for the rest of her life.

The family had earlier debunked the rumour making the rounds that their daughter might have planned her disappearance because she was not interested in the marriage.

Hajiya Hajara Anas, an aunt of the lady, told Daily Trust that the girl loved her fiancé and was deeply involved in the wedding arrangements.

“She loves her fiancé. Throughout last week, she was in my house for Gyaran Jikin (traditional body beatification). I took her to my neighbour who does Gyaran Jiki in Kofar Mazugal.

“You know a girl who doesn’t want the marriage or does not love the fiancé would not do it for marriage’s sake,” she added.

SaharaReporters also reported that the fiancé of the victim, Umar Hassan, who is still in shock, dismissed the rumours that his fiancée went into hiding or fled so as not to get married to him.