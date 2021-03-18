Buhari Allowed Sheikh Gumi Incite Bandits For More Attacks – Yoruba Elders

Pan-Yoruba elders have again lambasted the President Muhammadu Buhari-led regime saying the President watched Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, incite bandits with various unfounded statements which have led to more crisis in the country ever since.

SaharaReporters learnt that the Yoruba elders warned Gumi not to sow the seeds of terrorism nationwide and to stop making inciting statements, which could be described as felony.

Sheikh Ahmad Gumi

The Pan-Yoruba elders stated this in a communiqué issued at the end of their meeting on Wednesday in Mapo Hall, Ibadan, Oyo State, which was obtained by SaharaReporters.

The communiqué, which was signed by Mogaji Gboyega Adejumo, blamed President Buhari for allowing Gumi to fan the embers of crisis in the country while hiding under the guise of mediation.

The elders said, “The Yorùbá hereby make known their opposition to Sheikh Gumi's interaction with these dreaded terrorists. A video circulating on social media that shows the Sheikh trying to divide the Nigerian Army along religious lines is an abominable wake-up call.

“The Sheikh is guilty of incitement, when he claims that it is Christian soldiers who attack bandits to sow religious tension; to encourage bandits to be selective in their reprisal attacks and avoid women and children is tantamount to aiding and abetting terrorism and sabotage.

“The Sheikh has forgotten that thousands of Christian soldiers have lost their lives battling Boko Haram and other terrorists.

“The Nigerian Military is one of the few institutions that have resisted division along religious lines. By condoning Sheikh Gumi’s felonious pronouncements, the government is allowing him to fan the embers of crisis, while hiding under the cloak of mediation.

“The Yorùbá are convinced that the North is already at war with itself. Rather than face that situation squarely, the Northern-controlled Federal Government keeps trying to divert attention by teasing out conflicts in some areas and exporting crises to other locations.

“The Yorùbá call it, "da bi mo se da". It will not work. The Yorùbá will not swallow the bait and allow our hard-won inheritance to be consumed in the consequent conflagration.”