China Eases Visa Policy For Foreigners Who Take Chinese COVID Vaccine

Intending visitors to China with proof of taking the Chinese COVID vaccine jabs will enjoy visa facilitation and other perks, the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said.

According to a statement obtained by SaharaReporters, starting from March 15, 2021, the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China would provide facilitation for visa applicants who have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccines produced in China and obtained the vaccination certificate.

After banning foreign entry for over a year now, China moved to demand that visitors, before boarding flights, must show negative coronavirus test results and antibody tests, as well as a quarantine for at least 14 days after arrival.

The statement read, "Foreign nationals and their family members visiting the mainland of China for resuming work and production in various fields need only to provide the documents required before the COVID-19 pandemic when applying for a visa.

"The Invitation Letter (PU), Invitation Letter (TE) or Invitation Verification Notice issued by the foreign affairs offices or the departments of commerce of the provincial (including autonomous regions and municipalities) governments or the headquarters of central state-owned enterprises are no longer required.

"The scope of applicants eligible for applying for a visa out of emergency humanitarian needs will be expanded as appropriate. Foreign family members of Chinese citizens or permanent residents of China, including spouse, parents, children and other close relatives living together (referring to siblings, grandparents and grandchildren), may submit visa applications to reunite with family, taking care of the elderly, visiting relatives, attending funerals or visiting critically ill relatives.

"Holders of valid APEC business travel cards may apply for the M visa by presenting the original valid APEC business travel card and the invitation letter issued by the inviting party in the mainland of China.

"Please noted that the above-mentioned visa facilitation applies only to applicants who have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccines produced in China (either having received two doses of Chinese-made vaccines with the stipulated gap in between or having received a single-dose Chinese-made vaccine at least 14 days before the application) and obtains the vaccination certificate. Proof of a negative COVID-19 nucleic acid test result and the Health and Travel Record Declaration Form for Visa Application is no longer required.

"Other applicants should still follow the visa procedure as stated in the notice on Updated Requirements for Chinese Visa Application during Covid-19 pandemic issued on February 9 2021, and 26 Q&As about Applying for Chinese Visa in Hong Kong SAR During the COVID-19 pandemic posted on the official website of the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China in the HKSAR."