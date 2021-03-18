Commercial Bus Drivers Attack LASTMA Officers, Kill One

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 18, 2021

A group of commercial drivers in Lagos have allegedly attacked two officers of the Lagos State Transport Management Agency (LASTMA) and killed one.

Olumide Filade, an official of LASTMA said in a statement on Thursday that the officers, Segun Obasu and Hakeem Adeniyi, were attacked at the Anthony area, Ikorodu Road, when some bus drivers went beserk.

Giving details of the incident, Olajide Oduyoye, the General Manager of LASTMA, said both officers were “attacked with machetes and other dangerous weapons by the driver of a commercial bus with registration number FKJ 452 YC, plying Bariga to Oshodi via the Ikorodu Road axis in cohort with some other drivers, after his vehicle was apprehended for contravening the Traffic Law of the state.

“The sad fact about the whole saga was that the two officers were in mufti and on their way home, having completed their morning shift and closed for the day before the recalcitrant commercial bus drivers went berserk, seeking any LASTMA officers to attack for carrying out their statutory duties.

“Obazu was struck several times with machetes resulting in deep lacerations on the head and his eventual death, while Adeniyi Hakeem, who was also attacked in a similar fashion has been hospitalised and in a coma,” the statement read.

Oduyoye condemned the incident, saying such cases were becoming too many in Lagos state.

“Some senior officers, who were also in mufti and around the area were lucky to escape the mob attack,” Oduyoye said.

The LASTMA boss further said seven of the culprits had been caught and handed over to the police while the driver of the bus and others were still at large.

He said the police would conduct a proper investigation, and the full wrath of the law would be brought on those found guilty of taking the law into their hands.

“Any traffic violation or infraction shall be punished or penalised as enacted by the Lagos State House of Assembly,” he said. 

SaharaReporters, New York

