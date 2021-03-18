Mahdi Shehu, Katsina Whistleblower, Granted Bail

He was granted bail of N10 million and one surety in like some. The court said the surety must be a resident of Kano who has a landed property.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 18, 2021

A Federal High court in Kano has granted bail to Mahdi Shehu, who pleaded not guilty to all the six-count charges filed against him by the Katsina State Government.

Justice Ambrose Lewis Allagoa, the presiding judge, said the accused should be remanded in correctional service pending his bail condition's fulfilment.

Mahdi Shehu

The matter was adjourned to May 19t for the continuation of the trial.

