Mob Kills Nigerian "Motor Thief" In Ghana, Opposition Spokesperson Seeks Justice

According to him, although the young man allegedly robbed a rider of his motorbike, the group should not have taken the law into their own hands and lynched him to death.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 18, 2021

A communication team member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) of Ghana, Ricard Manuribe, has called on the police to fish out the persons who lynched the alleged "motor thief" at Kasoa to death.

A suspected motor thief was on Tuesday lynched to death by an angry mob at Kosoa in the Central Region, Ghanaweb reports.

He was stripped naked and tied to a motorbike and dragged across the streets in the area.

Not even the presence of a police officer could stop them. Others also struck his head with a cement block and ran over him with a motorbike. Another rider ran over his testicles with a motor. 

The deceased, who is believed to be a Nigerian, was arrested and beaten to death after he attempted to snatch the motorbike he had boarded from its owner.

Meanwhile, the police have launched a probe into the matter.

The police said the deceased was lynched after snatching a Royal Motor Bike from one Richard Nkansah believed to be a commercial motor rider in the neighbourhood on Tuesday morning around 6:40 am.

A statement signed by the Deputy Public Relations Officer, Ghana Police Service, Central Region, Sergeant Isaac Evans Ettie, indicated that the deceased, in an attempt to snatch the motorbike, sprayed a substance into the eyes of the motor rider and made way with it but he was subsequently caught and lynched by a mob.

SaharaReporters, New York

