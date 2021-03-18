Participants Blast Fani-Kayode Over Treatment Of Ex-wife As He Speaks On Democracy Youth Roundtable

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 18, 2021

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode was insulted for allegedly molesting his estranged wife, Precious Chikwendu during the 5th edition of Democracy Youth Roundtable conference on Thursday, as the online participants bombarded the comment section with #JusticeForPrecious.

Fani-Kayode was the Guest Speaker of the hybrid event tagged Reinventing Youth Energies and Capacities for Peace and Nation Building in Nigeria.

Fani-Kayode and Precious Chikwendu INSTAGRAM/@REAL_FFK

The event which took place at the National Merit House, Maitama, Abuja, the nation’s capital, and people also had the opportunity to join the conference virtually via Zoom.
The event had a few politicians in the country in attendance.

The former minister who spoke from his residence was hurled with abusive words and insulting comments from the moment he began his speech till he ended.

Precious had accused the ex-minister of verbal and physical assaults and filed a suit seeking to take custody of their four children and get N3.5 million monthly upkeep for the children. 

Fani-Kayode had hit back, alleging that his ex-wife was promiscuous.

She had in her application alleged that the ex-minister denied her custody of her children. But the former minister had in a press statement denied the allegations made by the plaintiff, and described them as false.

In his address at the conference, the Peoples Democratic Party chieftain called on the Nigerian government to embrace the aggrieved youths across the country and equip them with the needed resources that would make them assets for nation building.

He also talked about the agitations for self-determination ravaging the country at the moment, saying, “Nigerian government should treat the agitators of self-determination with love, because that is how to enhance unity and nation building.”

However, it was obvious that his speech was not welcome by the majority of the participants who kept sending comments to demand justice for Chikwendu as he spoke.

One of the participants, Tunji, said, “Madam Safiya Musa, you’re falling my hand as a moderator. You invited a woman-beater to this event! Shame! Anything he says is all lies! Pendulous politicians!”

“Such a hypocrite,” Lion commented.

“Wife beater is giving advice,” Tim Brown posted.
Pretty Joy wrote: “Your speech is useless to me. #JusticeForPrecious.”

Umar Tijani said, “We want #JusticeForPrecious, this country can’t progress with men like Fani-Kayode as leaders.”

“So much for hypocrisy. FFK is a woman beater. Fool! Stupid! #JusticeForPrecious.”

