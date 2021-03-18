Yoruba Traditional Ruler Not Supporting Self-Determination Should Identify Self As Enemy --- Sunday Igboho

A Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Igboho has affirmed that all traditional rulers and elder statesmen are in support of the recent agitation for the Oduduwa Republic.

He, however, said that any traditional ruler that does not want to associate with the movement for the self-determination of the Yoruba nation should do a video recording and let the people know that he was not in agreement.

Igboho said this on Wednesday during his speech at the World Press Conference on Constitutional Force Majeure monitored by SaharaReporters.

During the conference, Igboho stated that the sole reason for the agitation for Yoruba to be separated from Nigeria was the wanton killings of the Yoruba people by the killer Fulani herdsmen which the Nigerian government could not address.

He, therefore, said all Yoruba people must support the steps taken by the President of the Nigerian Indigenous National Alliance for Self-determination, Prof. Banji Akintoye, in realising the sovereignty of the Yoruba nation, adding that the South-West and its people would not be slaves to Fulani in their ancestral land.

“Yoruba politicians are exploiting us like pawns in a game to get contracts from Abuja. What we are doing today was supported by all our traditional rulers in Yoruba land.

“Any Oba that is not included in this agitation should make his own video recording of excluding himself for all to see. All our fathers, elders and youths are in support of what our father, Prof. Banji Akintoye is doing today. All the steps he has outlined are what we are going to strictly adhere to.

“What we all want is self-determination for Yoruba people, and nobody can harm our father, Akintoye. If we hear that any personnel of the Department of State Services (DSS) or policeman makes an attempt to arrest our father, it shall turn to battle. Enough is enough."

He reiterated that the killer herders should vacate the South-West region, corroborating it with a story that the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, has dethroned one Seriki Fulani in Ibadan as a result of the criminalities of these violent Fulani.

“We don’t want Fulani on our land again. All our farmers should go back to their farms. We will start moving from one village to another to assure our farming fathers that they are safe. We are going to ensure their security.

“The main reason that the murderous Fulani are destroying our farmlands is to expand the market of their crops in the Southern part of the country, but all those things will stop now. It will stop as from today.

“Our father in Ibadan, the Olubadan has just dethroned one Seriki Fulani because of their criminalities. He has put him under a Yoruba community chief. We are not slaves to the Fulani.”