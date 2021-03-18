Yoruba Traditional Ruler Not Supporting Self-Determination Should Identify Self As Enemy --- Sunday Igboho

Igboho stated that the sole reason for the agitation for Yoruba to be separated from Nigeria was the wanton killings of the Yoruba people by the killer Fulani herdsmen which the Nigerian government could not address.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 18, 2021

A Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Igboho has affirmed that all traditional rulers and elder statesmen are in support of the recent agitation for the Oduduwa Republic.

He, however, said that any traditional ruler that does not want to associate with the movement for the self-determination of the Yoruba nation should do a video recording and let the people know that he was not in agreement.

Igboho said this on Wednesday during his speech at the World Press Conference on Constitutional Force Majeure monitored by SaharaReporters.

During the conference, Igboho stated that the sole reason for the agitation for Yoruba to be separated from Nigeria was the wanton killings of the Yoruba people by the killer Fulani herdsmen which the Nigerian government could not address.

He, therefore, said all Yoruba people must support the steps taken by the President of the Nigerian Indigenous National Alliance for Self-determination, Prof. Banji Akintoye, in realising the sovereignty of the Yoruba nation, adding that the South-West and its people would not be slaves to Fulani in their ancestral land.

“Yoruba politicians are exploiting us like pawns in a game to get contracts from Abuja. What we are doing today was supported by all our traditional rulers in Yoruba land.

“Any Oba that is not included in this agitation should make his own video recording of excluding himself for all to see. All our fathers, elders and youths are in support of what our father, Prof. Banji Akintoye is doing today. All the steps he has outlined are what we are going to strictly adhere to.

“What we all want is self-determination for Yoruba people, and nobody can harm our father, Akintoye. If we hear that any personnel of the Department of State Services (DSS) or policeman makes an attempt to arrest our father, it shall turn to battle. Enough is enough."

He reiterated that the killer herders should vacate the South-West region, corroborating it with a story that the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, has dethroned one Seriki Fulani in Ibadan as a result of the criminalities of these violent Fulani.

“We don’t want Fulani on our land again. All our farmers should go back to their farms. We will start moving from one village to another to assure our farming fathers that they are safe. We are going to ensure their security.

“The main reason that the murderous Fulani are destroying our farmlands is to expand the market of their crops in the Southern part of the country, but all those things will stop now. It will stop as from today.

“Our father in Ibadan, the Olubadan has just dethroned one Seriki Fulani because of their criminalities. He has put him under a Yoruba community chief. We are not slaves to the Fulani.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Abductors Of Rivers Monarch Demand N5billion Ransom
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Bandits Kill One In Zamfara Market After Sighting Their Stolen Cattle
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Security Situation Has Improved Since Buhari Became President —Katsina Governor, Masari
0 Comments
52 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Bandits Kill Businessman, Abduct His Children In Katsina Community
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insecurity Buhari Allowed Sheikh Gumi Incite Bandits For More Attacks – Yoruba Elders
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity 10 Victims Kidnapped From Kaduna Airport Staff Quarters Rescued
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Aisha Buhari Returns To Nigeria After Six Months In Dubai
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Secretly Grills Fashola Over Ex-FIRS Chair, Fowler's Loot, Asset Documents
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Economy Naira Crashes Further Against Dollar At Parallel Market
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Ganduje’s Aide Fired For Criticising Buhari Relocates Abroad
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics I Respect Ortom, Sorry For Making Unfounded Allegations Against Him—Oshiomhole
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME EXPOSED: How A Retired Naval Officer Terrorising Benue, Joseph Dzunve, Allegedly Burnt Nurse Alive In Her House
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Islam Hijab Crisis: CAN Hasn't Learnt From History, We'll See Who Blinks First—MURIC
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Drugs NDLEA Chairman Asks Lagos Governor, Other Leaders To Take Drugs Test
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Again, Igboho Issues Quit Notice To Fulani Herdsmen, Vows To Tackle Police Brutality
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Is Most Corrupt, Callous Person To Rule Nigeria—Aisha Yesufu
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Six Policemen, Naval Officers Feared Killed In Anambra
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Tanzania Tanzania To Get First Female President
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad