Benue Students’ Union President Dies From Suspected Poisoning One Month After Election

Agudo died on Wednesday only about a month after he was sworn in on February 20.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 19, 2021

The president of the National Union of Benue State Students at the Benue State University, Makurdi, Manasseh Agudo, has died from suspected food poisoning.

The students had held their convention in February 2021 at the Volleyball Court of the Aper Aku Stadium in Makurdi, where Agudo emerged as the winner.

SaharaReporters learnt that some days after his swearing-in, he fell ill and on Wednesday, he passed away.

Agudo died on Wednesday evening at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital and his body had been deposited at the BSUTH Mortuary.

“I reached out to the late NUBESS president's family to confirm his death. They said the young dead from infection suspected to be poison.

“He suffered from this infection for days shortly after he resumed office as NUBESS president elect. If it is true that he was poisoned, then I cry for the future of our Benue State.

“I spoke to this dude during the Nasarawa State Polytechnic protest and he issued a good warning to stop the arrests of innocent persons,” a source close to the family said.

