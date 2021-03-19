BREAKING: Gunmen Attack Prison Van, Kill Two Warders In Anambra

The attack comes barely 24 hours after three naval officers and three policemen were killed in different locations across the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 19, 2021

At least two officials of the Nigerian Correctional Service were killed on Friday when gunmen opened fire on a vehicle conveying some suspects to court in Anambra state.

SaharaReporters gathered that the incident occurred at Ekwulobia area of Aguata Local Government Area of the state.

“Two warders were shot dead in the attack,” a source said

The attack comes barely 24 hours after three naval officers and three policemen were killed in different locations across the state.

The armed gang was said to have killed three policemen at Neni junction in the Anaocha Local Government Area of the state, while their vehicle was set ablaze.

The three naval officers were reportedly killed at Awkuzu, in Oyi LGA.

A source said the gunmen attacked the officers at Awkuzu Junction and killed three of them on the spot before carting away their fire arms.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME EXPOSED: How A Retired Naval Officer Terrorising Benue, Joseph Dzunve, Allegedly Burnt Nurse Alive In Her House
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Court Remands PDP Chieftain Over Assassination Of Aborode
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME One Dies As Police Raid Robbers' Hideout In Bayelsa
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Nigerian In India For Duping Trader Of Over N11 Million
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME NYSC Sacks 34 Employees Over Misconduct, Others
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Six Policemen, Naval Officers Feared Killed In Anambra
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

United States of America US President, Joe Biden Falls While Boarding Air Force One
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS FAAN Makes Private Workers Pay To Access Their Workplace At Abuja Airport, Man Alleges
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Fani-Kayode Threatens To Sue Punch Newspaper For N6billion For Exposing Assault Video
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics How El-Rufai Cooked Lies That Oritsejafor And I Are Boko Haram Sponsors – Goodluck Jonathan
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Fani-Kayode Caught On Tape Threatening Domestic Worker With Hammer
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME EXPOSED: How A Retired Naval Officer Terrorising Benue, Joseph Dzunve, Allegedly Burnt Nurse Alive In Her House
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Arewa Youths Give Yoruba Indigenes 72 Hours To Leave Northern Region Over Sunday Ighoho's Statement
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
News Nigerians Live Like Prisoners Abroad – Countryman Advises Migrants Not To Come
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity Nigeria Is Sinking, Ex-Army Intelligence Officer Laments Atrocities Of Bandits
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Internet BREAKING: WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook Messenger All Down for Users Around the World
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Oyo Land Owners Sold 200 Acres Of Land To Fulani Herder Terrorising Us—Ibadan-based US Returnee
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Economy Food Scarcity: We Will Take Control Of Borders, Seaports In South-West — Igboho
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad