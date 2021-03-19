BREAKING: Gunmen Attack Prison Van, Kill Two Warders In Anambra

At least two officials of the Nigerian Correctional Service were killed on Friday when gunmen opened fire on a vehicle conveying some suspects to court in Anambra state.

SaharaReporters gathered that the incident occurred at Ekwulobia area of Aguata Local Government Area of the state.

“Two warders were shot dead in the attack,” a source said

The attack comes barely 24 hours after three naval officers and three policemen were killed in different locations across the state.

The armed gang was said to have killed three policemen at Neni junction in the Anaocha Local Government Area of the state, while their vehicle was set ablaze.

The three naval officers were reportedly killed at Awkuzu, in Oyi LGA.

A source said the gunmen attacked the officers at Awkuzu Junction and killed three of them on the spot before carting away their fire arms.

