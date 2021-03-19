EXCLUSIVE: Lagos Residents Shun COVID-19 Vaccination Amid Complication Scare, Nurses Beg Visitors To Take Jab

Several countries of the world have banned the AstraZeneca vaccine whilst Nigeria commences vaccination across the board.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 19, 2021

Lagos residents have refused to visit COVID-19 vaccination centres as fears mount over the after-effect of the vaccine, an investigation by SaharaReporters has revealed.

The state government had on Tuesday released the list of centres for the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in the state.

Illustration

In a statement, the state commissioner for health, Dr Akin Abayomi, had said the vaccination can only be obtained at the listed health facilities, which include military and police hospitals.

The centres are located across 20 Local Government Areas in the state.

He said vaccination outside of these locations in Lagos state is highly prohibited and will attract heavy sanctions through regulatory agencies.

But investigation revealed Lagos residents have ignored the vaccination centres across the state amid fears over the vaccine.

When SaharaReporters visited the Isheri Olofin Primary Health Care Centre along Isheri-Igando Road, it was gathered that there was a campaign targeted at sensitising the public to defuse misleading information regarding the use of the vaccine.

The campaign, which ran from March 15 to Wednesday, March 17, it was gathered, was targeted at four groups of people.

The first phase is targeted at health care workers, military personnel, COVID-19 rapid response team, laboratory network, policemen, petrol station workers and strategic leaders.

The second phase is directed at older adults aged 50 years and above; 18 to 49 years with co-morbidities and other eligible population as the vaccine becomes available.

A nurse, who spoke with SaharaReporters, said it is ideal for all citizens to be sensitised to the importance of vaccination.

She said health workers, like herself, have been vaccinated and never experienced any form of adverse health issue. 

“Once you are 18 years and above, you are eligible for the vaccine. Those rumours people share are untrue and unfounded. I have been vaccinated and every adult with no co-morbidities can take the vaccine. 

“We are not vaccinating children yet. If we are to vaccinate someone less than 18 years old, and such a person has asthma or any other condition, we get their medical reports before we vaccinate them.

“The adults with asthma and diabetes have to submit their medical record before we vaccinate them. Every adult without morbidities should come and take the vaccine.”

Several countries of the world have banned the AstraZeneca vaccine whilst Nigeria commences vaccination across the board. 

The Italian Medicines Agency (AIFA) banned nationwide the use of a batch of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine due to “serious adverse events” after inoculation.

The agency said in a statement the ban targets batch ABV2856, adding it may consider additional measures, if needed, in coordination with the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH Strange Disease: 56 Residents Hospitalised In Kano
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Biden Confident US Will Reach 100m Vaccines Target This Week
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Slow Walkers About 4 Times Likely To Die From COVID-19 — Study
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Northern Governors Agree To Deport More Almajiris, Set Curfew For Inter-state Trucks Movement
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
Legal COVID-19 Vaccination: Include Judges In First Batch, Says SAN
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lockdown: Abuja Residents Defy Mobile Courts, Move Around City Freely
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME EXPOSED: How A Retired Naval Officer Terrorising Benue, Joseph Dzunve, Allegedly Burnt Nurse Alive In Her House
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Arewa Youths Give Yoruba Indigenes 72 Hours To Leave Northern Region Over Sunday Ighoho's Statement
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Fani-Kayode Caught On Tape Threatening Domestic Worker With Hammer
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Fani-Kayode Threatens To Sue Punch Newspaper For N6billion For Exposing Assault Video
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics How El-Rufai Cooked Lies That Oritsejafor And I Are Boko Haram Sponsors – Goodluck Jonathan
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Scandal Six Top Sex Scandals Involving Nigerian Politicians
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME Court Remands PDP Chieftain Over Assassination Of Aborode
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Economy Food Scarcity: We Will Take Control Of Borders, Seaports In South-West — Igboho
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Scandal How Fani-Kayode Sexually Harassed Me, Asked His Bodyguards To Strip, Flog Me— Nanny
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
News Lagos Residents Burnt, Beat Suspected Female Kidnapper To Death
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Nigerians Live Like Prisoners Abroad – Countryman Advises Migrants Not To Come
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics 2019 Election: We Have Evidence Atiku Defeated Buhari In 2019—Bauchi Governor
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad