EXCLUSIVE: Rivers Community Boils As Fulani Herdsmen Destroy Farms, Rape Women

SaharaReporters learnt that the invasion started on Monday with residents deserting the area gradually due to the fear of the killer herdsmen, who reportedly also raped some women in the community.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 19, 2021

There has been tension in Agbonchia community in the Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State after Fulani herdsmen invaded the area, destroying farmlands and assaulting the residents.

SaharaReporters learnt that the invasion started on Monday with residents deserting the area gradually due to the fear of the killer herdsmen, who reportedly also raped some women in the community.

File Photo Google

Some of the residents told SaharaReporters that a massive peaceful protest is being carried out today, Friday, to force the attention of the state and federal government to the community which is presently under herdsmen’s siege.

“Right now, farms in Agbonchia have been taken over by Fulani herdsmen. Our women are crying in the farms. To return home is almost impossible. Everyone is angry. We are protesting. This is not a fable. I am there now witnessing this assault.

“All the Agbonchia men and women both young and old have decided not to go to work on Friday. We are marching in our numbers to the Eleme Local Government Area headquarters to protest and ask the Fulani herdsmen to leave our land. We started marching since 8am,” a resident explained.  

“This incident started since Monday this week. That was when they invaded Agbonchia. They invaded our entire farms and raped our women. They put their cows in our cassava farms to eat and they cut one of the okada riders (commercial motorcyclists) with a machete and took his bike from him. There is serious confusion at the moment,” another aggrieved resident said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Banditry Won't End In Nigeria ― Wike
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Education We Won’t Go To School Again —Freed Zamfara Schoolgirls
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Security Situation Has Improved Since Buhari Became President —Katsina Governor, Masari
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Kill One In Zamfara Market After Sighting Their Stolen Cattle
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Kidnap Traditional Ruler, Four Others In Zamfara
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
Boko Haram Army Kills Suicide Bomber, Rescues Four Other In Borno
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME EXPOSED: How A Retired Naval Officer Terrorising Benue, Joseph Dzunve, Allegedly Burnt Nurse Alive In Her House
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Arewa Youths Give Yoruba Indigenes 72 Hours To Leave Northern Region Over Sunday Ighoho's Statement
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Scandal Six Top Sex Scandals Involving Nigerian Politicians
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Economy Food Scarcity: We Will Take Control Of Borders, Seaports In South-West — Igboho
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics We Have Declared Yoruba Sovereignty— Akintoye, Igboho
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics How El-Rufai Cooked Lies That Oritsejafor And I Are Boko Haram Sponsors – Goodluck Jonathan
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Scandal How Fani-Kayode Sexually Harassed Me, Asked His Bodyguards To Strip, Flog Me— Nanny
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics 2019 Election: We Have Evidence Atiku Defeated Buhari In 2019—Bauchi Governor
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Fani-Kayode Caught On Tape Threatening Domestic Worker With Hammer
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Banditry Won't End In Nigeria ― Wike
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Energy Darkness In Maiduguri As Boko Haram Cuts Off Power Supply, Fuel Price Increases
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics I Respect Ortom, Sorry For Making Unfounded Allegations Against Him—Oshiomhole
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad