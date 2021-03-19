Lagos Residents Burnt, Beat Suspected Female Kidnapper To Death

A mob of angry residents has beaten a suspected female kidnapper to death in the Ijora Badia area of Lagos State, after she allegedly attempted to abduct some children in the community.

SaharaReporters learnt that the woman, believed to be in her 40s, was caught on Thursday and a mob prevented her from being taken to the police station.

It was gathered that the suspect allegedly disguised as a beggar and had been seen around some houses begging for alms in the area on previous days before she was alleged to have attempted to abduct some children on Thursday.

A resident of the area noted that the woman, at other times, disguised as a mentally unstable person.

She said, “The woman had always been disguising to be a mentally unstable, begging for things from people, and according to those who saw her, it was not her first time.

“Just last week, there were reports of more than two children missing in the area and they have not yet been found. Even young and elderly women in the area were aggrieved and joined in the mobbing of the woman. Everyone has been angry about the way these kidnappers had been coming to our area.

“They hit her with stones and anything they could get their hands on. On Thursday, she was caught trying to give a fruit, Agbalumo, to some young children. Immediately, she was caught, an angry mob started to beat her. The lady was dragged away by the mob which also tied her with ropes and burnt her on a nearby bridge,” another resident said.