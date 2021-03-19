Nigeria In Bad Shape With Alarming Insecurity, Economic Challenges —Saraki

Former President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, on Friday said Nigeria was currently in a bad shape with alarming cases of insecurity and economic challenges.

He therefore called on Nigerians to as a matter of importance give their support to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to lead the country again in 2023.

Saraki, former governor of Kwara state, stated this at the inauguration of the DLA road, adjoining streets, government primary school, junior staff quarters in Asaba.

He appealed to Nigerians to give the PDP another chance to make a difference.



"Nigeria is currently in a bad shape, with alarming cases of insecurity and economic challenges. I urge everyone of you, Nigerians, to give PDP another chance to make the difference. Our country is passing through some difficulties and I appeal to Nigerians to give PDP the chance again to lead Nigeria and you will see the difference."



According to Saraki, the inaugurated projects executed by the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa-led administration were already impacting positively on economic activities in Asaba.



Okowa had invited the former president of the Senate to the state to inaugurate some projects executed in Asaba by his administration.

