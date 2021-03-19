Soldier Killed As Nigerian Troops Rescue Victims From Bandits

One soldier paid the supreme sacrifice while three others who sustained various degrees of injury during the encounter are receiving medical treatment.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 19, 2021

The Nigerian Army says troops of Operation Hadarin Daji successful thwarted the kidnap of some people by bandits and killed many of them at Kabasa village in the Magami Local Government Area of Zamfara State on Tuesday.

Mohammed Yerima, army spokesperson, in a statement on Friday said the troops stormed the village following a credible tip-off about the bandits’ attack on the local residents.

According to him, one soldier paid the supreme sacrifice while three others who sustained various degrees of injury during the encounter are receiving medical treatment.

The timely arrival of troops forestalled a deadly kidnap and plundering operations by armed bandits which were underway,” Yerima said.

“They were swiftly engaged by troops who successfully neutralised scores while others escaped into the forest with bullet wounds.

“Unfortunately one soldier paid the supreme sacrifice and three others who sustained various degrees of injury during the encounter are currently receiving medical treatment.

“Troops have dominated the general area with aggressive patrols and have continued further exploitation and pursuit of the bandits into the forest.

“Similarly, on the same day, troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI responded to a distress call that armed bandits were attacking Gidan Goga village in Maradun LGA of Zamfara state.

“Troops swiftly mobilised to the area and engaged the bandits with superior fire power, killing three while others fled in disarray, some with gunshot wounds.”

Yerima also said troops on patrol rescued two female kidnap victims in the Birnin Gwari area of Kaduna.

According to him, investigation revealed that the victims were kidnapped 22 days ago from Kuyallo village in Birnin Gwari.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Military We’re Fighting Boko Haram With Weapons Biafran Army Surrendered To Nigeria 51 Years Ago – Soldier
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption REVEALED: Olonisakin, Buratai, Others Spent N2.6trillion On Arms Under Buhari Apart From $1billion ECA Funds
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military Troops Angry As Nigerian Army Fails To Recognise Other Soldiers Killed With Colonel Bako
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
Opinion Boko Haram And The West’s Intervention By Kola Ibrahim
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Opinion Jonathan: Clueless Or Calculated? By Peregrino Brimah
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Human Rights Armed Operatives Abduct Nigerian Journalist In Akwa Ibom
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME EXPOSED: How A Retired Naval Officer Terrorising Benue, Joseph Dzunve, Allegedly Burnt Nurse Alive In Her House
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Arewa Youths Give Yoruba Indigenes 72 Hours To Leave Northern Region Over Sunday Ighoho's Statement
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Fani-Kayode Caught On Tape Threatening Domestic Worker With Hammer
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Fani-Kayode Threatens To Sue Punch Newspaper For N6billion For Exposing Assault Video
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics How El-Rufai Cooked Lies That Oritsejafor And I Are Boko Haram Sponsors – Goodluck Jonathan
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Scandal Six Top Sex Scandals Involving Nigerian Politicians
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME Court Remands PDP Chieftain Over Assassination Of Aborode
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Economy Food Scarcity: We Will Take Control Of Borders, Seaports In South-West — Igboho
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Scandal How Fani-Kayode Sexually Harassed Me, Asked His Bodyguards To Strip, Flog Me— Nanny
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
News Lagos Residents Burnt, Beat Suspected Female Kidnapper To Death
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Nigerians Live Like Prisoners Abroad – Countryman Advises Migrants Not To Come
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics 2019 Election: We Have Evidence Atiku Defeated Buhari In 2019—Bauchi Governor
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad