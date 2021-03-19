Soldier Killed As Nigerian Troops Rescue Victims From Bandits

The Nigerian Army says troops of Operation Hadarin Daji successful thwarted the kidnap of some people by bandits and killed many of them at Kabasa village in the Magami Local Government Area of Zamfara State on Tuesday.

Mohammed Yerima, army spokesperson, in a statement on Friday said the troops stormed the village following a credible tip-off about the bandits’ attack on the local residents.

According to him, one soldier paid the supreme sacrifice while three others who sustained various degrees of injury during the encounter are receiving medical treatment.

The timely arrival of troops forestalled a deadly kidnap and plundering operations by armed bandits which were underway,” Yerima said.

“They were swiftly engaged by troops who successfully neutralised scores while others escaped into the forest with bullet wounds.

“Unfortunately one soldier paid the supreme sacrifice and three others who sustained various degrees of injury during the encounter are currently receiving medical treatment.

“Troops have dominated the general area with aggressive patrols and have continued further exploitation and pursuit of the bandits into the forest.

“Similarly, on the same day, troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI responded to a distress call that armed bandits were attacking Gidan Goga village in Maradun LGA of Zamfara state.

“Troops swiftly mobilised to the area and engaged the bandits with superior fire power, killing three while others fled in disarray, some with gunshot wounds.”

Yerima also said troops on patrol rescued two female kidnap victims in the Birnin Gwari area of Kaduna.

According to him, investigation revealed that the victims were kidnapped 22 days ago from Kuyallo village in Birnin Gwari.