We’ve Commissioned Hunters, OPC, Agbekoya To Secure South-West – Gani Adams

According to him, hunters, members of the Odua Peoples Congress (OPC) and Agbekoya members have been mandated to ensure security of lives and property in the region.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 19, 2021

The Aare Ona Kakanfo, Iba Gani Adams has revealed that leaders of the South-West have brought all the relevant security outfits together to secure the region.

According to him, hunters, members of the Odua Peoples Congress (OPC) and Agbekoya members have been mandated to ensure security of lives and property in the region.

Gani Adams

Adams, who stated this when he paid a visit to Governor Seyi Makinde on Thursday, said their discussions centred on issues related to the security and economy of the South-West.

He said: “I met the governor of Ekiti State two days ago and now, I am meeting the Oyo State governor.

“It is very important that we interface on the prevailing issues within our region, especially that of security. What we are witnessing now is alien to our history. Yoruba nation has been in existence for more than 8,000 years, I mean the Western region.

“We had a fruitful meeting. I can tell you that we are on the same page that Oyo State and the entire South-West should be in peace and harmony.

“The issue of agriculture was also part of our discussion. The two governors have told me their own parts and strategies, especially on the basis of private initiative. I want to assure that we too will play our own part to bring investors to partner with them.

“We have more confidence to complement the effort of the community. We have brought all the relevant security outfits together; hunters, OPC members, Agbekoya members. We are bringing them together so that we can have effective security in our environment.”

Famous Yoruba Historian, Prof Banji Akintoye alongside freedom fighter Sunday Adeyemo (Igboho), had earlier declared the sovereignty of the Yoruba nation.

In a video circulating the social media, Akintoye and Igboho, along with some Yoruba leaders stated that the Yoruba nation could be independent and yet, thrive.

Professor Banji Akintoye said the most important thing for the Yoruba nation is to learn to work towards its sovereignty.

According to him, this is not a time to discuss issues surrounding restructuring, resource control or a new constitution but rather to secede from Nigeria.

“We have declared that sovereignty now but we must work together. We have just talked about what the Yoruba nation is suffering from in Nigeria. There should be no reason why we cannot all work together to extricate ourselves from this rubble that Nigeria has become."

Igboho, who also spoke at the conference, said the South-West states were no longer under Nigeria.

In the video, he encouraged Yoruba people living in other parts of the country to return to the South-West region. 

Igboho said the Yoruba kingdom was united in the latest agitation, and had the backing of all its traditional leaders. He challenged any Yoruba ruler who did not support him to openly refute his claims.

He said, “All the Yoruba youths in this land support our father (Banji Akintoye). We are in support because we know that these are our real fathers who understand that we are fighting for our rights against people that are disturbing us on our land. If we meet any Fulani herdsman, we are ready to face and destroy them starting from now. If any policeman attacks us for that, we are ready for them.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics I Respect Ortom, Sorry For Making Unfounded Allegations Against Him—Oshiomhole
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics We Have Declared Yoruba Sovereignty— Akintoye, Igboho
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Arewa Youths Give Yoruba Indigenes 72 Hours To Leave Northern Region Over Sunday Ighoho's Statement
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics 2019 Election: We Have Evidence Atiku Defeated Buhari In 2019—Bauchi Governor
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Banditry Won't End In Nigeria ― Wike
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics How El-Rufai Cooked Lies That Oritsejafor And I Are Boko Haram Sponsors – Goodluck Jonathan
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME EXPOSED: How A Retired Naval Officer Terrorising Benue, Joseph Dzunve, Allegedly Burnt Nurse Alive In Her House
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics I Respect Ortom, Sorry For Making Unfounded Allegations Against Him—Oshiomhole
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Scandal Six Top Sex Scandals Involving Nigerian Politicians
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics We Have Declared Yoruba Sovereignty— Akintoye, Igboho
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Economy Food Scarcity: We Will Take Control Of Borders, Seaports In South-West — Igboho
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Scandal How Fani-Kayode Sexually Harassed Me, Asked His Bodyguards To Strip, Flog Me— Nanny
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Energy Darkness In Maiduguri As Boko Haram Cuts Off Power Supply, Fuel Price Increases
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Legal Court Restrains EFCC From Arresting Ozekhome For Criticising Magu
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Arewa Youths Give Yoruba Indigenes 72 Hours To Leave Northern Region Over Sunday Ighoho's Statement
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Six Policemen, Naval Officers Feared Killed In Anambra
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Finance Kanye West Not Yet Richest Black Person In America — Forbes Report
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News I Hawked Fufu On The Streets, Says Kamaru Usman, Nigerian-Born American Fighter
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad