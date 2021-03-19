We’ve Commissioned Hunters, OPC, Agbekoya To Secure South-West – Gani Adams

The Aare Ona Kakanfo, Iba Gani Adams has revealed that leaders of the South-West have brought all the relevant security outfits together to secure the region.

According to him, hunters, members of the Odua Peoples Congress (OPC) and Agbekoya members have been mandated to ensure security of lives and property in the region.

Adams, who stated this when he paid a visit to Governor Seyi Makinde on Thursday, said their discussions centred on issues related to the security and economy of the South-West.

He said: “I met the governor of Ekiti State two days ago and now, I am meeting the Oyo State governor.

“It is very important that we interface on the prevailing issues within our region, especially that of security. What we are witnessing now is alien to our history. Yoruba nation has been in existence for more than 8,000 years, I mean the Western region.

“We had a fruitful meeting. I can tell you that we are on the same page that Oyo State and the entire South-West should be in peace and harmony.

“The issue of agriculture was also part of our discussion. The two governors have told me their own parts and strategies, especially on the basis of private initiative. I want to assure that we too will play our own part to bring investors to partner with them.

“We have more confidence to complement the effort of the community. We have brought all the relevant security outfits together; hunters, OPC members, Agbekoya members. We are bringing them together so that we can have effective security in our environment.”

Famous Yoruba Historian, Prof Banji Akintoye alongside freedom fighter Sunday Adeyemo (Igboho), had earlier declared the sovereignty of the Yoruba nation.

In a video circulating the social media, Akintoye and Igboho, along with some Yoruba leaders stated that the Yoruba nation could be independent and yet, thrive.

Professor Banji Akintoye said the most important thing for the Yoruba nation is to learn to work towards its sovereignty.

According to him, this is not a time to discuss issues surrounding restructuring, resource control or a new constitution but rather to secede from Nigeria.

“We have declared that sovereignty now but we must work together. We have just talked about what the Yoruba nation is suffering from in Nigeria. There should be no reason why we cannot all work together to extricate ourselves from this rubble that Nigeria has become."

Igboho, who also spoke at the conference, said the South-West states were no longer under Nigeria.

In the video, he encouraged Yoruba people living in other parts of the country to return to the South-West region.

Igboho said the Yoruba kingdom was united in the latest agitation, and had the backing of all its traditional leaders. He challenged any Yoruba ruler who did not support him to openly refute his claims.

He said, “All the Yoruba youths in this land support our father (Banji Akintoye). We are in support because we know that these are our real fathers who understand that we are fighting for our rights against people that are disturbing us on our land. If we meet any Fulani herdsman, we are ready to face and destroy them starting from now. If any policeman attacks us for that, we are ready for them.”