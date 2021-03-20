Backlash Trails N2.5m Raised By Sunday Igboho's Supporters

A GoFundMe fundraiser set up by supporters of Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has been trailed by heated controversy.

A blogger, Maureen Badejo, had earlier set up a Gofundme page to raise £100,000 (N51.8m) to buy buses in support of Igboho's project of ridding the South-West of killer herders.

Igboho

This had followed Igboho's request during a virtual town hall meeting that he needs buses to "transport people" for his south-west tour.

"I need buses to transport people. I bought the three vans we use. We lost three buses that were hired on our way to Oyo," he had said at the time.

But Igboho had consistently denied requesting such donation, noting that he doesn't need funding from anyone in the diaspora.

He also dismissed claims there was any fundraiser started on his behalf, stating that all he needs is Yoruba people's support in every part of the world.

Dismissing claims of the fundraiser, he had said, "I don't need such and there is nothing like that."

Fresh revelation, however, emerged that the said fundraiser has been a subject of controversy among those who inspired the initiative.

A viral video by Kayode Ogundamisi, a political commentator on Twitter, showed a dispute over money between Badejo and Yomi Koiki, Sunday Igboho's spokesman.

Badejo alleged N2.5 million was given to Igboho but he did not acknowledge receipt even after he admitted collecting another N6.5 million from a Yoruba group in the US.

"Yoruba liberation should not be a money-making venture," Badejo said in the video.

She alleged Koiki failed to acknowledge N2.5m donated for "feeding" for over two weeks after he allegedly described the funds as "no big deal."

"It is an insult to say N2.5 million feeding money is not a big deal," Badejo said.

This led to the labelling of Badejo, who raised the fund as a 'fraudster' which informed her petition to the fundraising platform.

Badejo reportedly petitioned gofundme to return the £46,933 raised for Igboho to donors.