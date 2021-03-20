Buhari, APC Have Failed To Deliver Campaign Promises To Nigerians—Governor Fayemi

Fayemi said though some of the issues in the country predated Buhari's government, elected officials should take responsibility for not delivering on campaign promises to Nigerians.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 20, 2021

Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi, has said that his party, All Progressives Congress and President Muhammadu Buhari, have failed to deliver all the campaign promises to Nigerians.

Fayemi said though some of the issues in the country predated Buhari's government, elected officials should take responsibility for not delivering on campaign promises to Nigerians.  

"I'm not going to shy away from the expectations people had before we came to office. I was a leading player in the campaign that brought my principal ( Buhari) to power," Fayemi told Channels TV.

"We promised Nigerians quite a number of things, particularly centering on security, anti-corruption, and on economic growth. Have we been able to attain all of what we promised? Obviously not."

Buhari promised to tackle insecurity, fight corruption and pursue economic development. However, the Nigerian economy has slipped into recession twice on his watch in the last six years, while banditry and school kidnapping have become commonplace.

Despite the humongous budgets given to the military, the insurgency has festered, leading to abductions of schoolgirls in Dapchi, Yobe State, in 2018, among other abductions of women and children, which continue to draw national and global outrage.

APC commentators have for the most times remained quiet in the face of the growing insecurity which is presently manifesting in more deadly dimensions such as banditry, kidnapping and killings by herders.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Yoruba Elders Reply Arewa Youths Who Asked Southerners To Leave North Within 72 Hours
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Sacked Me Over My Rumoured Meeting With Atiku —Former CJN, Onnoghen
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Fani-Kayode Threatens To Sue Punch Newspaper For N6billion For Exposing Assault Video
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics I Apologised To God For Supporting Buhari Agenda, Greatest Scam In Africa—Dino Melaye
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Drugs South-West Has Highest Rate Of Drug Abuse In Nigeria, Marwa Says
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Arewa Youths Give Yoruba Indigenes 72 Hours To Leave Northern Region Over Sunday Ighoho's Statement
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

United States of America US President, Joe Biden Falls While Boarding Air Force One
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS FAAN Makes Private Workers Pay To Access Their Workplace At Abuja Airport, Man Alleges
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Yoruba Elders Reply Arewa Youths Who Asked Southerners To Leave North Within 72 Hours
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Nigeria Is Sinking, Ex-Army Intelligence Officer Laments Atrocities Of Bandits
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Sacked Me Over My Rumoured Meeting With Atiku —Former CJN, Onnoghen
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Internet BREAKING: WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook Messenger All Down for Users Around the World
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Fani-Kayode Threatens To Sue Punch Newspaper For N6billion For Exposing Assault Video
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME I Took To Kidnapping Because My Cattle Business Required Too Much Work—Bandit
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Attack Prison Van, Kill Two Warders In Anambra
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics I Apologised To God For Supporting Buhari Agenda, Greatest Scam In Africa—Dino Melaye
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Scandal Sexual Harassment: Police Hunt Fani-Kayode’s Ex-nanny, Other House Helps, Invite PUNCH Reporter
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bandits Kill One-Year-Old Child, 12 Others, Raze 56 Houses In Kaduna
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad