Female Police Officer, Two Others Killed In Ekiti By-Election

There are allegations that the All Progressives Congress sponsored the thugs, who unleashed violence on voters and security personnel at different polling units.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 20, 2021

At least three people, including a female police officer, have been killed in violence that ensued during the by-election for Ekiti East Constituency 1 in the State House of Assembly.

The seat became vacant following the death of Juwa Adegbuyi in February, who represented the constituency.

It was gathered that political thugs unleashed mayhem on voters and security agents on Saturday.

There are allegations that the All Progressives Congress sponsored the thugs, who unleashed violence on voters and security personnel at different polling units.

Five other persons are reportedly receiving treatment from a private hospital as a result of the incidents.

The shootings happened three hours into the poll at Ward 7, Unit 7 of the Senator representing Ekiti South, Biodun Olujimi.

The senator only escaped by whiskers as the political thugs went on a rampage in her polling units.

