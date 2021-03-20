Girl, 18, Stabs Brother To Death In Ondo

It was gathered that Idowu allegedly killed her brother during a hot argument. The argument was said to have started when the deceased questioned the suspect over her whereabouts in the previous days.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 20, 2021

Tragedy struck in Igbokoda, the headquarters of Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State as an 18-year-old girl, Idowu Biletiri, has reportedly stabbed her elder brother, Kehinde Biletiri to death.

The suspect was alleged to have returned home after some days that she had left home and her brother was said to have queried her, seeking to know where she had been since she left home.

A source said, “The suspect, instead of answering her brother, reportedly went into an argument with him. When the argument was ongoing, the suspect went into the kitchen, took a knife, and stabbed her brother. Only two of them were at home when the incident happened.”

The source said the suspect was consequently arrested and handed over to the police at the Igbokoda Police Division.

The Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, Mr Tee Leo-Ikoro, confirmed the incident and said the command had commenced an investigation into the matter.

