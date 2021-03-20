Gunmen Open Fire On Benue Man, Abduct Security Guard In Oyo

SaharaReporters learnt that the farm customer was shot dead when the gunmen stormed the farm. A security guard on the farm, identified as Felix, an indigene of Plateau State, was abducted.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 20, 2021

The Oyo State Police Command on Saturday confirmed a farm customer and an indigene of Benue State was killed at a farm in Fiditi, Afijio Local Government Area of the State on Wednesday when some gunmen numbering about seven invaded the farm.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the attack in a phone conversation with SaharaReporters.

File Photo: Gunmen middleeastpress

SaharaReporters learnt that the farm customer was shot dead when the gunmen stormed the farm. A security guard on the farm, identified as Felix, an indigene of Plateau State, was abducted.

It was gathered that the security guard later escaped from his abductor in the early hours of Thursday.

A source in the farm said the gunmen arrived at the farm when the workers were closing from work. He said out of the seven abductors, five were armed with AK-47 rifles and other guns.

He said, "They arrived in search of victims to kidnap, with one of them targeting the farm manager, Mr Adelakun Sunday, as he was about leaving his office. Mr Sunday quickly retreated to his office, locked the door, ran to his toilet and climbed up the ceiling to hide.

"After the whole struggle, three expended shells of AK-47 rifle bullets and one empty cartridge shell were found at the scene."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Ortom Escapes Death As Gunmen Open Fire On His Convoy
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Nigeria Is Sinking, Ex-Army Intelligence Officer Laments Atrocities Of Bandits
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bandits Kill One-Year-Old Child, 12 Others, Raze 56 Houses In Kaduna
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Insecurity Oyo Land Owners Sold 200 Acres Of Land To Fulani Herder Terrorising Us—Ibadan-based US Returnee
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Rivers Community Boils As Fulani Herdsmen Destroy Farms, Rape Women
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Banditry Won't End In Nigeria ― Wike
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Yoruba Elders Reply Arewa Youths Who Asked Southerners To Leave North Within 72 Hours
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
United States of America US President, Joe Biden Falls While Boarding Air Force One
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari, APC Have Failed To Deliver Campaign Promises To Nigerians—Governor Fayemi
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME I Took To Kidnapping Because My Cattle Business Required Too Much Work—Bandit
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Backlash Trails N2.5m Raised By Sunday Igboho's Supporters
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Sports Sunday Oliseh: If You Are Not Playing In First Division In Your Club, Forget Super Eagles
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ortom Escapes Death As Gunmen Open Fire On His Convoy
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Nigeria Is Sinking, Ex-Army Intelligence Officer Laments Atrocities Of Bandits
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics I Apologised To God For Supporting Buhari Agenda, Greatest Scam In Africa—Dino Melaye
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Money We Can't Pay School Fees Of Our Children Studying Abroad Because Of Dollar Scarcity—Nigerian Parents
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Miyetti Allah Writes Police, Says 30 Herdsmen, 322 Cows Missing In Anambra
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Sacked Me Over My Rumoured Meeting With Atiku —Former CJN, Onnoghen
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad