INEC Suspends Ekiti By-election Over Violence

The Independent National Electoral Commission has suspended the Ekiti East constituency I bye-election over an outbreak of violence in various polling units in the Local Government Area.

At least three people, including a female police officer, were killed in the violence unleashed on voters and security agents on Saturday.

There are allegations that the thugs, who unleashed violence on voters and security personnel at different polling units, were sponsored by the All Progressives Congress.

INEC resident electoral commissioner for Ekiti, Tella Adeniran, disclosed suspension of the election in a statement.

The statement read, "The situation is such that a conducive environment no longer exists for further electoral activity at the PUs and the Collation centres.

"Given this development, the commission has suspended the election forthwith."

"The safety of electoral officials, security personnel and election materials, as well as the credibility of the process, cannot be guaranteed

"It is unfortunate that despite the commission's effort in giving Nigerians free, fair, credible and inclusive election, some people appear to be unprepared for an improved electoral process."

The Ekiti East constituency seat became vacant following the death of Juwa Adegbuyi, the former representative.