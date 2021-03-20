Police Deactivate Bomb Planted In Bush In Kano

According to a statement issued on Friday, police spokesperson Abdullahi Kiyawa said the explosive, which was found in the early hours of Friday, was deactivated after the police were alerted.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 20, 2021

Operatives of the Kano State Police command have deactivated a bomb planted in a bush at Aujirawa Alkali village in the state's Gezawa Local Government Area.

File photo used to illustrate story.

Kiyawa said the explosive device was successfully defused with technical equipment, adding that the area is now secured.

He said, "On receipt of the information, the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, Mr Sama'ila Shu'aibu Dikko, raised and instructed a team of Explosive Ordnance Disposal led by CSP Haruna Isma'il to move to the scene.

"The team immediately swung into action, after cordoning off the area, an Improvised Explosive Device was discovered."

The residents have also been asked to report any suspicious movement or item to the nearest police station.

