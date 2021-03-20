Register Within Two Weeks Or Be Expelled From Our Land, Ekiti Tells Herdsmen

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 20, 2021

Ekiti State Government has given farmers and herders another two-week window to register with the state government or be ready to be expelled.
 

Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Olabode Adetoyi, who disclosed this in Ado-Ekiti on Saturday, said the registration would commence on Sunday.

In February, it will be recalled that the state government had conducted a two-week registration of farmers and herders, but not all those involved seized the opportunity.

 

Commenting on the development, Adetoyi said the exercise became imperative to ensure that all farmers and herders could be accounted for.

 

He added that the registration was also aimed at ensuring peace between the two groups and bringing incessant clashes between them to an end.

 

According to him, the exercise was in line with the provisions of the National Livestock Transformation Programme of the Federal Government.

 

Adetoyi said incessant clashes between farmers and herders posed dangers to human and food security, hence the need to take proactive measures to curb the menace.

 

Special Adviser to Governor Kayode Fayemi on security matters and Chairman, Herders-Farmers Peace Committee, Ebenezer Ogundana, had earlier warned that whoever failed to register would be treated as a criminal.

 

Director-General, Office of Transformation and Service Delivery, Mobolaji Aluko, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that identity cards would be issued to registered farmers and herders free of charge.

