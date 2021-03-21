Boko Haram Kills Two Cameroonian Soldiers In Borno

According to military sources, the insurgents who came on foot and in several trucks fitted with machine guns, attacked both Nigerian soldiers as well as Cameroonian soldiers deployed from across the border to assist.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 21, 2021

Two Cameroonian soldiers deployed to Nigeria were killed on Saturday in an attack by Boko Haram militants outside Wulgo town in Borno state.

According to military sources, the insurgents who came on foot and in several trucks fitted with machine guns, attacked both Nigerian soldiers as well as Cameroonian soldiers deployed from across the border to assist.

File photo used to illustrate story.

The military sources, who spoke with AFP said, “Two CDF (Cameroonian Defence Force) soldiers were killed in the 40-minute gunfight with the Boko Haram terrorists.

“Another three CDF soldiers and a Nigerian soldier were injured in the fight.”

A second military source revealed that an armoured vehicle belonging to the Nigerian army and two Boko Haram trucks were destroyed in the fight while some jihadists were “neutralised”.

The jihadists launched the attack from the nearby Wulgo forest, a known Boko Haram hideout.

Boko Haram and its splinter group ISWAP, the Islamic State West Africa Province, have killed 36,000 people in northeast Nigeria and displaced around two million from their homes since 2009, according to the United Nations.

SaharaReporters recall that militants from the Islamic State-backed faction of Boko Haram, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), formerly known as Jamā'at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da'wah wa'l-Jihād, last week released pictures of 15 soldiers killed by the group during an ambush on Nigerian soldiers in Monguno, Borno state.

In a statement, ISWAP claimed its members killed 33 soldiers during the attack. 

The group also released pictures showing an abducted soldier and vehicles captured from the Nigerian army and Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF).

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Boko Haram Boko Haram Kills Nigerian Soldier Abducted During Raid Of Military Base In Borno
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ortom Escapes Death As Gunmen Open Fire On His Convoy
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Adamawa Police Arrest Three Notorious For Kidnapping, Armed Robbery On Nigeria/Cameroon Border
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Kidnap Ex-Sokoto Governor's Aide, Dumps Corpse Along Sokoto Road
0 Comments
26 Seconds Ago
Military Military Cannot Stoop So Low To “Spy” On Single Igboho — Defence Headquarters
0 Comments
57 Seconds Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Open Fire On Benue Man, Abduct Security Guard In Oyo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME How I Pass Security Checkpoints To Supply Cocaine To Bandits In Nasarawa — Physically Challenged Man
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Money Group Introduces Currency For Proposed Yoruba Nation
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Why Tinubu, South-West Governors Are Afraid Of Buhari— Ayo Adebanjo
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Attack On Convoy: Why I Was Targeted By Miyetti Allah To Be Killed— Ortom
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Alake Of Egbaland Tackles Igboho, Others, Warns Against Calls For Nigeria's Breakup
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Kills Nigerian Soldier Abducted During Raid Of Military Base In Borno
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
News Igboho's Aide Storms Lagos Streets, Canvasses For Creation Of Yoruba Nation
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics 2023 Presidency: Doyin Okupe Apologises To Igbo Over Comment North Must Forgive Them For Killing Ahmadu Bello
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria Will Break Up If Buhari Govt Fails To Restructure Country—Afenifere
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Elections Female Police Officer, Two Others Killed In Ekiti By-Election
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Four Officers Injured As Gunmen Raze Imo Police Station, Free Prisoners
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Ekiti By-election Killings Is Terrorism, Evidence Nigerians Have Rejected APC — Fayose
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad