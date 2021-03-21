Chairman Of Nigerian Bar Association In Onitsha Killed After Abduction

Francis Onwuachi, Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association, Onitsha branch, Anambra, who was kidnapped on Friday, has been killed by his abductors.

Onwuachi, who is also the President-General of Omor, a community in Ayamelum Local Government Area, was kidnapped along Ezu River/Anaku Road on Friday, while on his way to his town by gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen.

The Committee of Chairmen and Secretaries of the Nigerian Bar Association Branches in Anambra State has bemoaned what it described as the worsening security situation in the state.

In a statement signed by all the chairmen and secretaries of the various branches, the association said there is tension in Anambra State and urged the Nigerian government, Anambra State Government and heads of security agencies to address the security issues before it denigrates to anarchy.

The statement read: "The Committee of Chairmen and Secretaries of the Nigerian Bar Association branches in Anambra State bemoans the worsening security situation in Anambra State and calls on the Federal Government, Anambra State Government and heads of security agencies to wake up and be alive to their responsibilities of protecting lives and properties of the citizens.

"The Committee notes that the security situation in Anambra State is highly tensed up and frightening, to say the least. Recently, there have been cases of kidnap and gruesome murder/killing of innocent citizens and security personnel in the state and nothing is being done to curb these frightening security challenges in the state.

"Just last Friday, 12/3/2021, a lawyer, Bar Frank Onwuachi, who is also the President-General of Omor in Ayamelum LGA of Anambra State was kidnapped along Ezu River/Anaku road and gruesomely murdered the following day by his captors.

"Yesterday, 19/3/2021, two Prison Officers were killed at Ekwulobia, Aguata LGA and this is barely 24 hours after Naval officers and policemen were killed at Awkuzu and Neni respectively. Also, a Naval Outpost close to Bridgehead was attacked sometimes last week resulting in the killings of some Naval officers and their weapons carted away.

"The Committee urgently calls on the State Government to as a matter of urgency summon a meeting of various security agencies in the state to address these worrisome security situations and tackle it headlong. Failure by the state government to act immediately may lead to descent to anarchy. We all cannot continue to downplay the security situation or pretend that all is well. The time to act is now.

"The Committee condoles with the NBA Otuocha Branch, the families of the late Bar Frank Onwuachi and all security men killed by unknown gunmen and prays that their souls rest in peace. The Committee consequently resolves as follows: That all lawyers in Anambra State shall boycott all courts from Monday, 22/3/2021 to Wednesday, 24/3/2021;

"That all lawyers in Anambra State should converge at the Judiciary Headquarters, Awka on Monday, 22/3/2021 by noon for onward movement to the Government House, Awka to express our dissatisfaction with the current security situation in Anambra State; Chairmen of Bar Branches in Anambra State are requested to sensitize their members and various Court heads to ensure compliance with the above directives."