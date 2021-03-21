Gunmen Kidnap Ex-Sokoto Governor's Aide, Dumps Corpse Along Sokoto Road

Suspected gunmen have killed Abba Abbey Gidan Haki, the personal aide to former Sokoto State Governor, Senator Aliyu Wamakko.

Bashir Rabe Mani, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to Wamakko, who confirmed the incident, disclosed that Haki was abducted on Thursday night.

Gunmen

His corpse was found on Friday dumped along a road to Durbawa town in Kware Local Government Area of Sokoto.

The deceased, who is survived by a wife and five children, was buried on Friday night according to Islamic rites.

His funeral prayer was led by the Chief Imam of Sheikh Uthman Bin Fodiyo Juma’at Mosque, Sheikh Abubakar Shehu Na Liman.

The funeral prayer was attended by Senator Wamakko, the Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi; the Sokoto APC acting chairman, Alhaji Isa Sadiq Achida; traditional rulers, Islamic clerics, members of the National and State Assemblies, serving and retired civil servants, and other sympathisers.