Gunmen Kidnap Ex-Sokoto Governor's Aide, Dumps Corpse Along Sokoto Road

Bashir Rabe Mani, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to Wamakko, who confirmed the incident, disclosed that Haki was abducted on Thursday night.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 21, 2021

Suspected gunmen have killed Abba Abbey Gidan Haki, the personal aide to former Sokoto State Governor, Senator Aliyu Wamakko.

Bashir Rabe Mani, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to Wamakko, who confirmed the incident, disclosed that Haki was abducted on Thursday night.

Gunmen Google

His corpse was found on Friday dumped along a road to Durbawa town in Kware Local Government Area of Sokoto.

The deceased, who is survived by a wife and five children, was buried on Friday night according to Islamic rites.

His funeral prayer was led by the Chief Imam of Sheikh Uthman Bin Fodiyo Juma’at Mosque, Sheikh Abubakar Shehu Na Liman.

The funeral prayer was attended by Senator Wamakko, the Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi; the Sokoto APC acting chairman, Alhaji Isa Sadiq Achida; traditional rulers, Islamic clerics, members of the National and State Assemblies, serving and retired civil servants, and other sympathisers.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Ortom Escapes Death As Gunmen Open Fire On His Convoy
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Kills Two Cameroonian Soldiers In Borno
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insecurity Adamawa Police Arrest Three Notorious For Kidnapping, Armed Robbery On Nigeria/Cameroon Border
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Despite Being Hunted By Military, IPOB Supplying Foodstuffs To Eastern Security Network Operatives —Source
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Open Fire On Benue Man, Abduct Security Guard In Oyo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity My Government Won’t Stop Negotiating With Bandits, Zamfara Governor Says
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Money Group Introduces Currency For Proposed Yoruba Nation
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Why Tinubu, South-West Governors Are Afraid Of Buhari— Ayo Adebanjo
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Attack On Convoy: Why I Was Targeted By Miyetti Allah To Be Killed— Ortom
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME How I Pass Security Checkpoints To Supply Cocaine To Bandits In Nasarawa — Physically Challenged Man
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics 'You Are A Liar'—Miyetti Allah Hits Back At Ortom Over Claim Herdsmen Attacked His Convoy
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Kills Nigerian Soldier Abducted During Raid Of Military Base In Borno
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Igboho's Aide Storms Lagos Streets, Canvasses For Creation Of Yoruba Nation
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Alake Of Egbaland Tackles Igboho, Others, Warns Against Calls For Nigeria's Breakup
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 2023 Presidency: Doyin Okupe Apologises To Igbo Over Comment North Must Forgive Them For Killing Ahmadu Bello
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Tofa To Nigerian Government: It's Unwise To Call Asari Dokubo A Joker
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria Will Break Up If Buhari Govt Fails To Restructure Country—Afenifere
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Military Military Cannot Stoop So Low To “Spy” On Single Igboho — Defence Headquarters
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad