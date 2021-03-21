Igboho's Aide Storms Lagos Streets, Canvasses For Creation Of Yoruba Nation

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 21, 2021

Olayomi Koiki, an aide to Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo (Igboho), has stormed the Agege axis of Lagos State to canvass support for the movement for the establishment of the Yoruba nation.

On Sunday, Koiki shared a live Facebook video of himself at Agege where he was seen sensitising Nigerians to the impotance of having the Yoruba nation and why it should secede from the country, alleging the various inequalities in the system.

Sunday Igboho
He said in the video: "According to the amalgamation of 1914, after 100 years, we can all go our separate ways, that 100 years has been completed since 2014, why are we still together? Check the N100 note, it is stated there that the amalgamation ends in 2014, it has been over 7 years we have been suffering now, no jobs, the government of this country do not favour us, they only favour themselves. Let us leave this country, forget about the N2, 000; N3, 000 or N10, 000 they give to you. 

"We don’t have the money or rice to distribute to you but we are fighting for a better future for you. Except you are a politician, this country does not favour you. Let us join hands together to support the independence of the Yoruba nation. 

"We have lots of mineral resources that we will utilise and live well. The Nigerian government has no reason whatsoever to say we should not leave but they are enjoying this Master-Slave relationship. Nigeria has refused to let us go simply because of the benefits derived from us, we have gold, oil, cement and every other thing. 

"Yorubas are not being favoured, Yoruba nation now. They cannot kill us and kill our grave. The Yorubas are not enjoying this country, Igbos too, even the Hausas are crying, only Fulanis are enjoying everything."

Osondu Moses wrote: "Oduduwa is rising, all hail Yoruba nation, oil and gas is here. Fadipe Ibukun Yoruba nation has been the way."

Sheyi Adesuyi also wrote: "God bless you Chief Sunday Igboho and Koiki, Agege needs to be supporting the Yoruba nation now. 
Opeyemi Jamiu: thank you, bro, may God be with you and all Yoruba worldwide, we will do it little by little till we get there."

Also commenting, Gbadegbo Balogun wrote: "The Yoruba nation is non-negotiable."

Ayinla Gbems wrote: "Our future is bright, let us work together and make the Yoruba nation stand."

Similarly, Michael Onafowokan wrote: "Good job, I admire your courage. God will continue to protect you all."

Olaniyi Francis also wrote: "Divide Nigeria now, we don’t want Nigeria again."

