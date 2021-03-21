Military Cannot Stoop So Low To “Spy” On Single Igboho — Defence Headquarters

A video, showing captured military men allegedly sent to spy on Igboho, was released by Igboho's aide, Olayomi Koiki, and had circulated on social media on Friday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 21, 2021

The Defence Headquarters has dismissed a trending video clip on social media alleging that some Nigerian military personnel were on a spying mission to the residence of Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo (Igboho) before they were apprehended.

Major General Lucky Irabor, Nigeria's Chief of Defence Staff

In a statement on Saturday, the Director, Defence Media Operations, Brigadier General Benard Onyeuko, the DHQ described the report on some media platforms, and claims made in the video, as false and warned mischief-makers in the country to desist from dragging the Nigerian Armed Forces into petty political issues.

Onyeuko stated that alleged soldiers were seen being accused of having been sent by the government to do a ‘survey’ of Sunday Igboho’s Soka residence in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

“The self-acclaimed ‘Yoruba activist’ also alleged that the action of the so-called 'soldiers' was orchestrated by the Federal Government as a result of comments he made alleging that Yoruba are no longer a part of Nigeria.

“While the Defence Headquarters has no interest in dragging or joining issues with Sunday Adeyemo or his associates, it is pertinent to clear the air and address these allegations squarely

“For the record, it should be noted that the Armed Forces of Nigeria, are highly professional in the discharge of their duties, with well-defined roles, responsibilities and duties in its mandate of securing the territorial integrity of the Nigerian nation.

“As such, the military cannot stoop so low to such extent to ‘spy’ on one individual, as wildly and loosely alleged.

“Secondly, the Armed Forces of Nigeria is a highly disciplined and professional organisation with extant laws and regulations which guide the actions of its personnel in the conduct of their duties. As such, it is practically impossible for military personnel on official duty to conduct themselves in such a manner as alleged by Adeyemo and his cohorts.

“For the avoidance of doubt, a preliminary investigation has so far revealed that one of the alleged ‘soldiers’ is a serial impersonator.

“Meanwhile credible eyewitnesses and sources have also revealed that some associates of Igboho went in pursuit of some individuals when the motorbike conveying the impersonator and one Nigerian Air Force personnel ran into them.

“The duo was immediately apprehended and taken to the said 'Igboho House' at Soka before Ibadan toll gate, where they were branded as spies.

“Furthermore, investigations are currently underway by Nigerian Air Force and the Nigerian Army to unravel the actual circumstances which played out on the day. The Defence Headquarters has therefore warned individuals and groups to desist from disparaging the enviable reputation of the Nigerian military by dragging it into its petty issues to gain political mileage. Such actions will not be condoned in the future.”

SaharaReporters, New York

