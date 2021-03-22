Again, Gunmen Kill Three Police Officers In Abia

At least three police officers attached to the Abia State Police Command have been killed by yet-to-be identified gunmen.

SaharaReporters gathered that the police officers serving at the Abiriba police division were killed in Abiriba in the Ohafia Local Government Area of the state on Monday.

Those killed were identified as Inspector Austin Ugwu, Inspector Longinus Ugochukwu and PC Ama Ifeanyi.

The officers were ambushed around 8.30 am by the gunmen who killed them and took away two of their riffles.

The incident comes barely a month after two police officers were killed by armed men who invaded a police station in Aba, Abia state.

The attackers also burnt all the operational vehicles parked within the premises of the police station.

Security operatives have been killed and police facilities destroyed by gunmen who cart away rifles in similar attacks in the South-East and South-South regions, giving the impression that the attacks may have been coordinated.

No fewer than six policemen, four naval officers, two prison warders have been killed in neighbouring Anambra state in the last two weeks.

