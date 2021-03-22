Amotekun Arrests 100 Cows Over Open Grazing As Unregistered Herders Flee

Over 100 cows have been rounded up by operatives of the Western Security Network in Ondo State, also known as Amotekun Corps, for flouting the open-grazing laws of the state.

The herders, who were suspected not to have registered with the state government, took to their heels upon sighting the operatives of the Amotekun Corps.

According to Daily Post, the cows were caught grazing along the busy Akure/Ilesa highway.

The Commander of the Corps in the state, Adetunji Adeleye stated that the move was part of efforts to curb crimes in the state and enforce the directives of the state government that the streets and forest reserves be rid of unregistered herdsmen.

According to Adeleye, the cows were intercepted and arrested at the boundary of Osun and Ondo states, adding that it took his men about 30-kilometre walk to guide the cows and lead them to the corps headquarters in Akure, the state capital.

“I don’t want to narrow it on the issue of capturing cattle. I would want to say it’s a way of reducing crime. These cows were actually blocking the major road leading to the state capital,” he said.

The Corps Commander also emphasised that with the herders engaging in illegal grazing, kidnappers use it as a ploy to waylay victims.

“One of the occupants in the vehicle that was blocked called our distress line. And within few minutes, our men were on the ground.

“We should take note that our men are in all the 18 local government areas and we are on 24-hour patrol. We arrived at the scene promptly.

“The culprits who sighted us on arrival ran away as they tried to control the cows to make them follow them, but we were only able to control them back,” he said.