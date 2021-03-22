Blame Governor Ganduje If Anything Happens To Me—Journalist Who Exposed Bribery Video Cries Out

The Publisher of Daily Nigerian, Jaafar Jaafar, who exposed a video in 2018 showing the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, stuffing dollars in his pockets, has cried out that the governor should be held responsible if anything bad happens to him.

Jaafar stated this on Monday following renewed threats to his life, over the video clips which showed the governor collecting dollars, believed to be kickbacks from contractors handling various projects awarded by the Kano State Government.

Ganduje had in an interview with the British Broadcasting Corporation Hausa on Friday, said the government was making plans to deal with those who released the videos.

In the face of the renewed threats, the journalist wrote a petition to the Inspector General of Adamu, Mohammed Adamu, through his counsel, Barrister Abdullahi Gumel.

Speaking through his lawyer, Jaafar noted that although Ganduje is a sitting governor and a member of the ruling party, the IGP would handle the matter professionally, diligently and speedily.

The petition partly reads, “That our client (Jaafar Jaafar) has de facto been made persona non-grata in his home state and lives in perpetual fear in the rest of the country including Abuja. Thus, he and his family have essentially been hiding for fear of their lives.

“As if the above was not enough, Mr Ganduje recently indicated that he and his supporters are scheming underground to 'deal with' our client. Ganduje made this statement on a popular BBC Hausa programme, “A Fada A Cika”, which aired on March 19, 2021. He insisted that he would not reveal their plans despite an opportunity to clarify what he meant. See Also VIDEO NEWS Ganduje Under Fire Again As Fresh Video Nails Him For Collecting Millions In Kickbacks

“It is our client's and our firm belief that by the above statement, Ganduje clearly said that he and his supporters are scheming to harm our client. This is also an approval or ratification of his supporters past stalking, harassment and threats to our client. Importantly, Ganduje is by this statement instigating, inciting, aiding, abetting and procuring his supporters (especially those he is working secretly with) to harm our client, his family and property. This has caused our client unprecedented fear of violence and has alarmed and distressed him.

“Sir, the above facts must be seen in the contest of the fact that Mr Ganduje, being a sitting Governor and member of the ruling party, is one of the most powerful politicians in Nigeria. He has thousands of diehard supporters, including those directly and indirectly employed by him. Thus, his words carry weight in the minds of thousands of supporters across Nigeria who may be incited to attack our client.

“Sir, we believe you will agree with us that journalism and whistle-blowing are not a crime. It is our clients' belief that the footages they published, which they firmly stand to this day, are genuine and the accompanying stories are truthful and fair account of the circumstances surrounding the footages.

“It is against this backdrop that we write to you urging you intervene to: (a) investigate what Mr Ganduje is scheming, with whom and how and halt same; (b) protect our clients from further harm, threats and harassment from Ganduje and his supporters; and (c) get Mr Ganduje to issue a statement calling on his supporters and cronies to stop threatening and harassing our clients.

“In view of the forgoing, the governor should be held responsible if anything happened to our client.”