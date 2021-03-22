BREAKING: Stay Away From Ondo, Akeredolu Warns Igboho, Other Oduduwa Republic Agitators

The Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has warned Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho and others agitating for a sovereign Yoruba State to stay away from the state.

Just like Biafra agitators are seeking a breakaway of the South-East from Nigeria, some Yoruba campaigners are also agitating for the secession of the South-West from the country.

Among those calling for South-West secession is Igboho, a self-acclaimed Yoruba activist.

Igboho had last Thursday, declared Yoruba as a separate nation and demanded the secession of South-West states from Nigeria.

During his declaration, the self-acclaimed activist said the major resources of Nigeria were in the hands of Northerners, stressing that Yorubas were being killed and their land taken over.

“If the police attack us for that, we are ready for them. We do not want Nigeria again but the Yoruba nation. There is no essence for one Nigeria when the major resources in the country are in the hands of the northerners.

“Enough is enough. There is no going back… We are not scared of anybody. These killer herders are taking over our land and they are killing our people,” Igboho said.

Speaking while swearing in Princess Catherine Oladunni Odu as the new Secretary to the State Government on Monday, Akeredolu said Ondo people have elected to stay in the Federal Republic of Nigeria as constituted at present.

He said no part of the entire state, known and delineated as Ondo State, would permit any gathering or agitation which may suggest, however remotely, that the people are in support of what he termed ‘unthinking rabble rousing.

The governor said the state would not subscribe to banditry and recklessness in putting forth its demands.

He said the right of citizens to discuss, agitate and even fight to right perceived wrongs, culminating in self-determination, must be done within known and acceptable parameters and all concerned must agree to pursue the same objectives to achieve a desirable or desired end.

Akeredolu noted that the reasons for the declaration of hostilities must not be fleeting fancies of disaffection engendered by perceived politics of exclusion for personal benefits.

