Buhari's Nephew Shows Off His Multimillion Naira Home In Abuja

A nephew to President Muhammadu Buhari and member of the House of Representatives, Fatuhu Muhammed, has showed off a new house he built in Abuja.



Muhammed, who represents Daura/Maiadua/Sandamu Federal Constituency on the platform of ruling All Progressives Congress, said he build the house "within four years."



The lawmaker shared a stunning angular view of the massive house in a Facebook post, asking friends to join him in prayer for attaining the feat.



"Alhamdulillah, I've completed building my house in Gwarinpa (Abuja), which took me about four years but once again, Alhamdulillah and I need your prayers.





"The date for moving in will be notified soon, InshaAllah," he posted.



Shortly afterwards, the lawmaker deleted the post. In September last year, Muhammed threatened to attack a Facebook user, Abdulbasi Maiadua, for criticizing him.

The lawmaker issued the threat in a recorded telephone conversation, saying, "I want you to record this call. I am warning you not to try me again because I am not your mate, neither your boss. If you do not get out of my way, you will be dealt with. You can report to whomsoever you wish in Katsina or even Nigeria."