CAN Dares Nigerian Govt To Release Names Of Terrorists, Bandits, Murderous Herdsmen In Prison

The Christian body challenged the Nigerian government to bring out a list of bandits, terrorists, murderous herdsmen and kidnappers in prison or police custody.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 22, 2021

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has accused the Federal Government of treating criminals with levity. 

This follows the attack on Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, who was ambushed by gunmen suspected to be Fulani bandits along Tyo-MU Makurdi/Gboko road on Saturday.

The Christian body challenged the Nigerian government to bring out a list of bandits, terrorists, murderous herdsmen and kidnappers in prison or police custody. 

Ortom was allegedly attacked by over 15 gun-wielding herdsmen while inspecting his farm near Makurdi. He was said to have narrowly escaped death.

In a statement issued by CAN's General Secretary, Joseph Bade Daramola, the body said the attack on a sitting governor goes a long way to show the collapse of the security architecture.

The body urged the Nigerian government to immediately outlaw the Fulani Nationality Movement which claimed responsibility for the attack.

The statement read, “We are worried, sad, shocked, disappointed, and pained at the collapse of the security architecture of the government and the failure of those in charge to rise to the security challenges. If a state governor is unsafe despite all the security operatives in his convoy, then who is safe? 

“We welcome the Presidential directive and that of the Inspector General of Police that the investigation of the matter should be thorough and we hope that the matter will not be swept under the carpet. We are disappointed that the shadowy group, the Fulani Nationality Movement that claimed responsibility has not been outlawed and the herdsmen leaders who publicly threatened the Governor are still going about their businesses as if they have done nothing unusual.

“Is the government waiting till they have successfully carried out their evil and wicked enterprise? What are these people turning the country into, in this century? If these murderous Fulani herdsmen are not Nigerians, as we are being told, why do our security agencies appear powerless before these criminals? Are they holding superior ammunition? Are they waiting till everyone results in self-defence with the attendant consequences?

“The primary responsibility of any government is to protect the lives and property of the citizens. If President Muhammadu Buhari wanted his name to be written in gold, let him fix the security problems in this nation before his tenure is over.

“We challenge the Federal government to roll out the list of names of the kingpins of those murderous herdsmen, kidnappers, bandits and terrorists in the prison and Police custody and those under trials. As long as the government continues treating these criminals with kid gloves so also will they continue operating with impunity!”

The body joins several others who have since called for investigations into the attack, stating that the culprits should be arrested and prosecuted.

