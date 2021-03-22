Farmers Protest At Governor Makinde's Office, Demand End To Insecurity

The protesters also asked the governor of the state, Seyi Makinde to intervene and secure the release of some members of the Odua Peoples Congress remanded in prison on the order of the court.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 22, 2021

Youths, who were mostly farmers stormed the Oyo State Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan on Monday to seek an end to incessant killings by criminal hersdmen in Ibarapaland, Oke Ogun and other parts of the state. 

The protesters also asked the governor of the state, Seyi Makinde to intervene and secure the release of some members of the Odua Peoples Congress remanded in prison on the order of the court. 

The three OPC members were among the group that captured the dreaded Fulani herder in Ibarapaland, Iskilu Wakili. They were later charged with murder and arson, and remanded in prison.  

The farmers said the security situation in Ibarapa area is preventing them from farming. 

The protesters, mainly from Ibarapa land, stormed the Secretariat where the Governor's Office is located around 10:40 am to register their displeasure with the security issue in the area. 

They displayed placards with various inscriptions denouncing killing by Fulani herdsmen, kidnapping, rape, destruction of farms and other atrocities. 

The leader of the group, Mr Oladiran Oladokun, who is also the Converner of Igangan Development Advocates told reporters that remanding the three OPC members in prison was not a good sign. 

He noted that Wakili terrorised the people of the area for so long and that the OPC members were courageous to have arrested him after the police had refused to do so. 

Oladokun said, "We are here to protest against the arrest and detention of the three OPC members. These men are heroes, they risked their lives to arrest Wakili who had terrorised the people of Kajola, Ayete and other villages for so long.

"They went to Wakili's place and arrested him but the police turned against them and detained them. This sends a bad signal to Nigerians on security issues."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Ogun Traditional Ruler Spends Two Days In Kidnappers’ Den
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity ESN Operatives Storm Rivers Community In Full Force To Evict Fulani Herdsmen
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Viral Video: Why Koiki Wasn't Speaking For Igboho When He Threatened To Attack Alake, Other Obas —Media Aide
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Stay Away From Ondo, Akeredolu Warns Igboho, Other Oduduwa Republic Agitators
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Parents of Abducted Kaduna Students Protest, Block Airport Road
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity CAN Dares Nigerian Govt To Release Names Of Terrorists, Bandits, Murderous Herdsmen In Prison
0 Comments
53 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Buhari Told Us He’s Originally From Niger Republic, Retired Colonel Says
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insecurity Ogun Traditional Ruler Spends Two Days In Kidnappers’ Den
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Wife Of Nigerian Air Force Officer Killed In February Allegedly Marries His Older Brother
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari's Nephew Shows Off His Multimillion Naira Home In Abuja
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics We Shall Assassinate You Soon—Fulani Militia Group Tells Ortom, Southern Nigerian Governors
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Group Lambasts Alake of Egbaland For Bowing To Buhari
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Fani-Kayode 'Sheds Light' On Fulani Group Claiming Responsibility For Attack On Ortom
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Travel UAE To Grant Residence Permit To Nigerians, Others For Remote Work
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Insecurity ESN Operatives Storm Rivers Community In Full Force To Evict Fulani Herdsmen
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Accident Six Suspected Yahoo Boys Die In Auto Crash After Celebrating "Breakthrough"
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics 'You Are A Liar'—Miyetti Allah Hits Back At Ortom Over Claim Herdsmen Attacked His Convoy
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 2023: PDP Abandons Zoning, Favours Northern Candidate
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad