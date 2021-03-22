Ibadan-based Islamic Cleric Withdraws Case Against Abductors Of His Twins

by Saharareporters, New York Mar 22, 2021

A popular Islamic cleric, Shaik Taofeek Azeez, popularly called Akeugbagold on Monday approached Justice Moshood Abass of the Oyo State High Court to seek the withdrawal of the case against the suspected abductors of his twins.

 

The suspects are Ridwan Taiwo, aged 30; Rafiu Mutiu, 35; Olumide Ajala, 36, Rafiu Modinat, Female, aged 29; Bashiru Mohammed, 33, and Opeyemi Oyeleye, 25.

The twins, aged two years and four months old, were abducted at gun point at their Ojoo residence on April 17, 2020 when their father went to record a lecture in his studio.

 

The twins were released eight days later after a N4 millon ransom was allegedly paid to secure their freedom.

 

Speaking on the reason behind his withdrawal of the case, the Islamic cleric said; "Forgiveness is one of the pillars of my religion and I therefore decided to follow the dictate of the Qur'an.

 

"I decided to take the decision because I preach forgiveness which is one of the pillars of Islam. I am happy I have seen my twins unhurt but my friends who kidnapped them will need to sign an undertaking that nothing will happen to my family."

 

When the judge asked if the cleric took the decision under duress, he said, "No. I took the decision because of my trust in God and forgiveness as one of our religion (sic)."

 

Reacting to his application, Justice Abass said he was not bound by the demand of the plaintiff to release the criminals since the crime was committed against the state.

 

The judge who invited parents of the suspected criminals to face the crowd in the court said the parents have created problem for the society for not taking good care of their children after birth.

 

"Thank God those children were not hurt. I could have sentenced you to death. Do you pray for your children to be kidnapped? As for you parents, your children have brought shame to you and your entire family. Did you train them in the ways of God?"

 

 

Justice Abass, therefore, reserve judgement till March 24.

  

