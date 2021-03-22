Nigerian Man Caught Smuggling 25 Venezuelan Women Into Trinidad

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 22, 2021

A Nigerian national and a Trinidadian have been arrested for allegedly smuggling 25 Venezuelan women into Trinidad during an anti-crime exercise conducted at Icacos overnight.

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Force disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

The exercise, which was conducted between 3 pm on Saturday and 5 am, on Sunday also included officers of the South Western Division’s Intelligence Unit.

During the exercise, officers paid special attention to the Icacos area where they arrested the Venezuelan women for illegal entry into the ports of Trinidad, and the Nigerian and the Trinidadian for aiding and abetting in suspected human trafficking.

The detained persons were taken to the Santa Flora and Erin Police Stations and the Immigration Department was contacted. 

Investigations are ongoing, according to the police.

SaharaReporters, New York

