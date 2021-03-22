Nigerians Flaunting Lifestyles They Can’t Afford To Face Probe, Says Presidential Aide

An aide to President Muhammadu Buhari on social media, Lauretta Onochie, has stated that Nigerians who flaunt lifestyles they cannot afford offline and online will be investigated by the anti-graft agencies.

These include the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission.

Lauretta Onochie

Onochie stated on her Twitter on Monday that lifestyle audits were now legal in the country.

She added that Nigerians could be called upon to explain how they acquired certain properties.

She said, “Lifestyle Audit is now legal in Nigeria. Those who flaunt lifestyles they cannot afford can now be investigated by any of the graft agencies to produce evidence of the sources of their wealth.

“You can now be called upon to explain how you acquired certain properties.”

