No Evidence Ortom Was Attacked, Arewa Youths Tell Governor

Ortom did not provide any evidence. Criminals come from all segments of the society, and there was not any evidence that he was attacked let alone by Fulani herdsmen.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 22, 2021

The Arewa Youth Federation (AYF) has challenged Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State to prove that he was attacked by Fulani herdsmen.

On Saturday, gunmen had opened fire on the governor’s convoy when he was returning from his farm.

While briefing the media about the attack, the governor had said Fulani herdsmen were behind it.

He said at a meeting of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore in Yola, Adamawa State, the group threatened to capture him alive.

But speaking with Daily Trust, AYF President, Adamu Kabir Matazu, wondered how Ortom arrived at that conclusion.

“We’ve seen attacks even against governors like was seen in the Boko Haram attack on Borno Governor Babagana Zulum and there was evidence.

“But Ortom did not provide any evidence. Criminals come from all segments of the society, and there was not any evidence that he was attacked let alone by Fulani herdsmen.”

