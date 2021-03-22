Parents of Abducted Kaduna Students Protest, Block Airport Road

During the protest, the parents and students blocked the Mando -Kaduna Airport Road leading to the school, demanding the immediate release of the students from the custody of their abductors.

by Sahara Reporters Mar 22, 2021

Parents of the 39 kidnapped students of Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State have taken to the streets to protest against the captivity of their sons and daughters by bandits.

During the protest, the parents and students blocked the Mando -Kaduna Airport Road leading to the school, demanding the immediate release of the students from the custody of their abductors.

They also issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the Nigerian government and security agencies to facilitate the return of the abductees.

Some colleagues of the victims also protested alongside the parents chanting “release our students” while they blocked vehicular movement.

The students were abducted on March 12, 2021.

A day after the abduction, a video surfaced online, where the students were seen sitting on the ground in an unknown location and guarded by armed men whose identities were concealed.

The victims, who were seen being tortured by the armed men, appealed to the government to rescue them.

The spokesperson for the aggrieved parents, Kambai Sam said the government has not done enough to rescue their children.

“We have put our trust in the government and the school authority to rescue the students in good time and safety but that has not happened.

“We as parents have not received any positive message from either the school management or the Minister for Environment under whose ministry the school is or the Kaduna State government under whose territorial jurisdiction the school is located.

“This silence is unacceptable as it only feeds our hopelessness with each passing day,” Sam said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Ogun Traditional Ruler Spends Two Days In Kidnappers’ Den
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insecurity ESN Operatives Storm Rivers Community In Full Force To Evict Fulani Herdsmen
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Viral Video: Why Koiki Wasn't Speaking For Igboho When He Threatened To Attack Alake, Other Obas —Media Aide
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Stay Away From Ondo, Akeredolu Warns Igboho, Other Oduduwa Republic Agitators
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity CAN Dares Nigerian Govt To Release Names Of Terrorists, Bandits, Murderous Herdsmen In Prison
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Again, Gunmen Kill Three Police Officers In Abia
0 Comments
59 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Buhari Told Us He’s Originally From Niger Republic, Retired Colonel Says
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
News Wife Of Nigerian Air Force Officer Killed In February Allegedly Marries His Older Brother
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Ogun Traditional Ruler Spends Two Days In Kidnappers’ Den
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics We Shall Assassinate You Soon—Fulani Militia Group Tells Ortom, Southern Nigerian Governors
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari's Nephew Shows Off His Multimillion Naira Home In Abuja
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Fani-Kayode 'Sheds Light' On Fulani Group Claiming Responsibility For Attack On Ortom
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Group Lambasts Alake of Egbaland For Bowing To Buhari
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Travel UAE To Grant Residence Permit To Nigerians, Others For Remote Work
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Insecurity ESN Operatives Storm Rivers Community In Full Force To Evict Fulani Herdsmen
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Accident Six Suspected Yahoo Boys Die In Auto Crash After Celebrating "Breakthrough"
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH From Ships To Barges: How COVID-19 Is Bursting Ladipo Market's Bubbles By Samuel Nwite
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Igboho's Aide Hits Back At Abati For Calling Yoruba Secession Agitation 'Treasonable Felony'
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad