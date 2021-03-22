Parents of Abducted Kaduna Students Protest, Block Airport Road

Parents of the 39 kidnapped students of Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State have taken to the streets to protest against the captivity of their sons and daughters by bandits.

During the protest, the parents and students blocked the Mando -Kaduna Airport Road leading to the school, demanding the immediate release of the students from the custody of their abductors.

They also issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the Nigerian government and security agencies to facilitate the return of the abductees.

Some colleagues of the victims also protested alongside the parents chanting “release our students” while they blocked vehicular movement.

The students were abducted on March 12, 2021.

A day after the abduction, a video surfaced online, where the students were seen sitting on the ground in an unknown location and guarded by armed men whose identities were concealed.

The victims, who were seen being tortured by the armed men, appealed to the government to rescue them.

The spokesperson for the aggrieved parents, Kambai Sam said the government has not done enough to rescue their children.

“We have put our trust in the government and the school authority to rescue the students in good time and safety but that has not happened.

“We as parents have not received any positive message from either the school management or the Minister for Environment under whose ministry the school is or the Kaduna State government under whose territorial jurisdiction the school is located.

“This silence is unacceptable as it only feeds our hopelessness with each passing day,” Sam said.