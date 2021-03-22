Six Convicted Fraudsters in Abeokuta To Refund Victims, Lose Properties

The Ibadan zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Monday, secured the conviction of six fraudsters before Justice Mohammed Abubakar of a Federal High Court, sitting in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The convicts are: Kareem Babatunde Olamide, Idowu Timothy Tobi, Anifowose Ahmed Adedeji, Alimi Quazeem Folarin, Gabriel Obiseasan Ayobami and Abesin Ayobami Sodeeq.

They were convicted for fraudulent impersonation, contrary to section 22(2)(b)(i) and (ii) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) Act, 2015 and sentenced to various jail terms.

While Idowu was sentenced to six months imprisonment, Anifowose and Gabriel bagged four months jail term each. Kareem and Abesin got three months imprisonment while Alimi bagged two months.

The judge, however, gave Anifowose and Gabriel an option of N200, 000 (Two hundred thousand naira) each as fine while, Kareem was given an option of N100, 000 (One hundred thousand naira) fine.

The court also ordered the defendants to restitute their victims.

Alimi is to restitute the total sum of Eleven million twenty-six thousand, eight hundred and sixty-four naira, twenty-nine kobo (N11, 026, 864: 29) to his victims (John Castro, Romone Rockitt and Robert Reaman), through the Federal Government of Nigeria. He is to forfeit one iPhone 12 mobile phone and one black Lexus iS250 to the Federal Government of Nigeria, being proceeds of his crime.

Abesin was ordered to restitute his victim the sum of $2,300 (Two thousand three hundred US dollars) and forfeit one iPhone XS Max and one small Nokia Torchlight phone to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Similarly, Gabriel is to restitute his victim the sums of $750 (Seven hundred and fifty US dollars) and N726, 000 (Seven hundred and twenty six thousand naira). He was equally ordered to forfeit to the Federal Government of Nigeria, one Apple MacBook, Hp Laptop, one iPhone X and one Samsung S9.

Idowu is to pay the sums of $100 (One hundred US dollars) and 25 Euros (Twenty five Euros) to his victims. He will also forfeit a black iPhone XR mobile phone to the Federal Government, while Kareem will forfeit iPhone 7.

Anifowose is to return the sum of $400 (Four hundred US dollars) to his victims and forfeit one Apple laptop, a Samsung S9 and iPhone 11 Pro Max to the Federal Government.