UAE To Grant Residence Permit To Nigerians, Others For Remote Work

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, the Emirati Vice President and Prime Minister, announced via his Twitter handle.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 22, 2021

The UAE has announced a residence permit for remote workers, approving a multiple-entry pathway tourist system for people of all nationalities.

He explained that the introduction of the new residency permit means that “any employee anywhere in the world can reside in the UAE to practice work remotely even if the company is not present in the country.”

“During a cabinet meeting I chaired, we approved a new remote work visa that enables employees from all over the world to live and work remotely from the UAE even if their companies are based in another country,” he said.

This decision comes in light of the work-from-home policy widely accepted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and aims to encourage workers employed around the world to relocate to Dubai.

The UAE government recently made its laws more flexible for foreigners, such as loosening alcohol restriction and allowing unmarried couples to live together. These measures have attracted more foreigners to the prime Gulf country and boosted its tourism industry.

In January, the government also announced that citizenship was being offered to foreign investors and other gifted professionals to boost its economy amidst the pandemic.

SaharaReporters, New York

