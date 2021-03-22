We Shall Assassinate You Soon—Fulani Militia Group Tells Ortom, Southern Nigerian Governors

A Fulani group with the name, Fulani National Movement (FUNAM), has said it was responsible for the attack on the convoy of Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State on Saturday.

Ortom was attacked on Gboko Road by suspected Fulani militias who were dressed in black, while he was returning from his farm.



Following the attack, the governor said, “You know today is Saturday and is normal as a farmer, I usually go to my farm, so I went to my farm along Gboko road and on our way back.

“We started hearing some gunshots and we discovered people who were dressed in black and from experience we now discovered that these are Fulani militias and I do not want to take things for granted because a few days ago the media were awash with a statement from MACBAN who met in Yola, the same place they met in 2016 where they decided that they will take Nigeria and that every other person is a slave that was when they started infiltrating the entire country.”

While reacting to the attack, FUNAM in a statement signed by Umar Amir Shehu, said the assault was plotted to kill Ortom who he described as a pagan that used his resources to destruct Fulani tenets.

The Fulani group also disclosed that it only had a slight setback in executing the assassination, hence Ortom was not dead by now.

“Our attention has been drawn to media reports today speculating about who attacked the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom.

“Yes. Yes, we did. The Fulani Nationality Movement (FUNAM) carried out the attack. We have genuine reasons. We acted on behalf of millions of Fulani people in 15 countries.

“It's a case of vengeance against an infidel who has used his time and money, deployed in destroying the Fulani values and inheritance.

“Our courageous fighters carried out this historic attack to send a great message to Ortom and his collaborators: Whereever you are, once you are against Fulani long-term interest, we shall get you down. This is a clear warning. We hope those who take us for granted will get the indisputable message.”

The militia group also boasted that it would soon accomplish its task of killing Ortom and other governors in the southern part of Nigeria that was against the Fulani settlement also known as rural grazing area (RUGA).

“Our intention is unequivocal: TO KILL HIM. That mission will one day be fulfilled and very soon too.

“Eleven of FUNAM operatives were involved in the attack. Ortom escaped today because of a slight technical communication error. Next time, he will not be lucky. We can assure him and his supporters

“Ortom has been leading the campaign against Fulani interests in the North. We have our operatives in all southern states. Each will face our sword soon.

“We warn collaborators working against Fulani people across Nigeria: WE SHALL GET YOU irrespective of your hidden place.

“We state clearly, any state or individual that opposes RUGA will be confronted. Any state or individual that opposes ranching, we shall get you. Speak against ranching and RUGA even on the internet: Our noiseless fighters shall find and fix you.

“In the next few months, FUNAM will carry out attacks on strategic human and material assets of states and non-state groups or individuals known for their anti-Fulani campaigns.

"We shall hunt you down in your houses, in your workplaces, in your cars, in your streets. It's a matter of time.”