24-year-old Not Qualified To Be Commissioner, #NotTooYoungToRun Proponent, Itodo Tells Kwara Governor

She had served in many capacities, including as a Student Union Vice President in University of Ilorin and recently as a member of the Kwara State Judicial Panel of Enquiry on #EndSARS protest.

by Saharareporters, New York Mar 23, 2021

One of the proponents of the #NotTooYoungToRun law, Samson Itodo, has faulted the nomination of Kaosarah Adeyi, a 24-year-old University of Ilorin graduate as a commissioner.

Adeyi was among the eight new commissioner nominees sent to the Kwara State House of Assembly on Tuesday for confirmation by Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq.

Kaosarah Adeyi Thenewsguru.com

She graduated from the Forestry and Wildlife Department, University of Ilorin in 2019, and had her National Youth Service in Oyo state.

The youngest commissioner-designate is a native of Ojuekun-Sarumi Ward in Ilorin West Local Government Area of Kwara State and had served in many capacities, including as a Student Union Vice President in University of Ilorin and recently as a member of the Kwara State Judicial Panel of Enquiry on #EndSARS protest.

She is also the member representing Kwara State on the Northern Governors’ Forum Committee on Youth Engagement, Priorities and Inclusion in Government.

Adeyi and the seven other nominees will be screened by the House on Thursday.

Citing Section 106 of the 1999 amended constitution, Itodo in a Twitter post identified one of the criteria to satisfy to get appointed as a commissioner in any state in Nigeria as 25 years.

President Muhammadu Buhari had in April 2018 signed the #NotTooYoungToRun bill into law.

The amended law reduced the age qualification for president from 40 to 30; governor from 35 to 30; senator from 35 to 30; House of Representatives membership from 30 to 25 and State House of Assembly membership from 30 to 25.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Years After Going Out Of Spotlight, APC Gives Ambode Fresh Appointment
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Military We Are Coming For You, Nigerian Army Chief, Ibrahim Attahiru Tells Igboho, Dokubo, Others
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Those Calling For Yoruba Nation Doing So Out Of Frustration —Fayemi
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Money Fadaka, Proposed Currency For Yoruba Nation Will Be Stronger Than US Dollar—Group
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Awolowo Was Unforgiving, He Introduced Ethnic Politics To Nigeria – Ex-Minister Chidoka
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Why I Won't Support Oduduwa Republic Agitators – Oluwo Of Iwo
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Years After Going Out Of Spotlight, APC Gives Ambode Fresh Appointment
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Military We Are Coming For You, Nigerian Army Chief, Ibrahim Attahiru Tells Igboho, Dokubo, Others
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Abuja Magistrate Orders Lawyer To Be Handcuffed, Jailed For Interrupting, Challenging Him
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Leah Sharibu Gives Birth To Second Baby In B' Haram Captivity—Report
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
International Liberia President, George Weah's Son Arrested By Police
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Military Kaduna Groom Explains Why He Married Fiancée Of His Late Brother Who Was Air Force Officer
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Human Rights Autopsy Shows Corps Member Killed By Police Was Strangulated, Her Private Parts Mutilated — Youth Group
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Those Calling For Yoruba Nation Doing So Out Of Frustration —Fayemi
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insurgency My Husband Warned That I Would Get News Of His Death One Day—Widow Of Soldier Killed By Boko Haram
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Money Fadaka, Proposed Currency For Yoruba Nation Will Be Stronger Than US Dollar—Group
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Awolowo Was Unforgiving, He Introduced Ethnic Politics To Nigeria – Ex-Minister Chidoka
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Why I Won't Support Oduduwa Republic Agitators – Oluwo Of Iwo
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad