30-year-old Nigerian Man Murdered In Ghana

The Kasoa Divisional Police Command is investigating the circumstances which led to the death of a 30-year-old Nigerian at Gomoa Bantama, a suburb in the Central Region of Ghana.

The young man, popularly known as Godspower, was found dead in his room and lying prostrate.

He was found in a pool of blood in the room where he stayed with two other friends.

Some residents claim they suspect the young man was killed for ritual purposes.

The Chief of Gomoa Bantama, Okofrobour Nana Akwasi Amoani, described the incident as unfortunate.

He asked the police to investigate and bring the offenders to the book.

He expressed worry over what he termed as increasing criminal activities by some Nigerians in the area and has vowed to put in place measures to address them.

The Chief of Nigerians in Gomoa Bantama, Chief Kessinton Olado, asked Nigerians to desist from any form of criminal activity.

The Divisional Police have conveyed the deceased's body to the police mortuary while an investigation is ongoing.