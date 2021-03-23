30-year-old Nigerian Man Murdered In Ghana

The young man, popularly known as Godspower, was found dead in his room and lying prostrate.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 23, 2021

The Kasoa Divisional Police Command is investigating the circumstances which led to the death of a 30-year-old Nigerian at Gomoa Bantama, a suburb in the Central Region of Ghana.

The young man, popularly known as Godspower, was found dead in his room and lying prostrate.

He was found in a pool of blood in the room where he stayed with two other friends.

Some residents claim they suspect the young man was killed for ritual purposes.

The Chief of Gomoa Bantama, Okofrobour Nana Akwasi Amoani, described the incident as unfortunate.

He asked the police to investigate and bring the offenders to the book.

He expressed worry over what he termed as increasing criminal activities by some Nigerians in the area and has vowed to put in place measures to address them.

The Chief of Nigerians in Gomoa Bantama, Chief Kessinton Olado, asked Nigerians to desist from any form of criminal activity.

The Divisional Police have conveyed the deceased's body to the police mortuary while an investigation is ongoing.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Nigerian Man Caught Smuggling 25 Venezuelan Women Into Trinidad
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME Again, Gunmen Kill Three Police Officers In Abia
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME Six Convicted Fraudsters in Abeokuta To Refund Victims, Lose Properties
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Arrests Eight Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Ibadan
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
CRIME How I Pass Security Checkpoints To Supply Cocaine To Bandits In Nasarawa — Physically Challenged Man
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Bandits Kill One, Abduct Ex-Commissioner’s Children, NSCDC Officer In Zamfara
0 Comments
7 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Years After Going Out Of Spotlight, APC Gives Ambode Fresh Appointment
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Insecurity Ogun Traditional Ruler Spends Two Days In Kidnappers’ Den
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari's Nephew Shows Off His Multimillion Naira Home In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Business Group Gives Africa's Richest Man, Dangote Ultimatum To Reduce Price Of Cement
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Group Lambasts Alake of Egbaland For Bowing To Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Igboho's Aide Hits Back At Abati For Calling Yoruba Secession Agitation 'Treasonable Felony'
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: PDP Considers Atiku, Saraki For Presidency, May Dump Zoning
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Leah Sharibu Gives Birth To Second Baby In B' Haram Captivity—Report
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Wife Of Nigerian Air Force Officer Killed In February Allegedly Marries His Older Brother
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigerians Flaunting Lifestyles They Can’t Afford To Face Probe, Says Presidential Aide
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Insecurity ESN Operatives Storm Rivers Community In Full Force To Evict Fulani Herdsmen
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Stay Away From Ondo, Akeredolu Warns Igboho, Other Oduduwa Republic Agitators
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad