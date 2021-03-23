BREAKING: Bandits Currently Attacking Zamfara Community

Armed bandits are currently attacking Farin Ruwa village in Dankurmi District, Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

SaharaReporters gathered that the heavily armed bandits came into the village on Tuesday evening, shooting indiscriminately.

“Bandits are currently attacking our community, shooting at every available object,” a resident told SaharaReporters.

Deadly attacks have raged across Zamfara state where bandits have thrived.

Agrarian communities in the state have long been terrorised by gangs who raid villages, steal cattle and kidnap residents for ransom.

In 2019, the state government signed a peace agreement with the gunmen.

About 15 brand new Hilux vehicles and cash gifts were also given to leaders of different 'repentant' gangs of bandits by the governor in 2020.

But despite all these, communities in the state are still being attacked and residents kidnapped and/or killed.