Ex-Ondo Lawmaker Dies In Fatal Auto-Crash

by Saharareporters, New York Mar 23, 2021

A former member of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Akpoebi Lubi, has reportedly lost his life in a fatal road crash.

The ex-lawmaker, who represented Ese-Odo State Constituency, between 2011 and 2015, breathed his last on Tuesday. He was the only member of the Peoples Democratic Party elected to the Assembly in 2011.

Until his death, he was the Special Adviser to the senator representing Ondo South Senatorial District, Nicholas Tofowomo on Strategy and Special Interest.

According to Punch, Olumide Akinrinola, media aide to Tofowomo, confirmed the incident.

Details of his death remain sketchy as of the time this report was filed. 

Lubi was also a former Caretaker Chairman of Ese-Odo Local Government Area.

