Gunman Opens Fire In Colorado Supermarket, Kill 10, Including Police Officer

Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold identified the slain officer as 51-year-old Eric Talley, who had been with the department since 2010.

by Saharareporters, New York Mar 23, 2021

A gunman opened fire in a Colorado supermarket Monday, killing 10 people including a police officer, authorities said. 

One person was taken into custody at the scene in Boulder, where police said there was no ongoing threat to the public.

Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold identified the slain officer as 51-year-old Eric Talley, who had been with the department since 2010. 

Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said Talley's life was "cut much too short," and said a "painstaking investigation is already underway."

No other victims were identified. Dougherty said the person in custody was the shooter, CBS news reports.

CBS Denver helicopter footage captured authorities escorting a shirtless man in handcuffs who appeared to have a bleeding leg from the scene, but authorities would not confirm if that man is the suspect.

Witnesses described a chaotic scene as several loud bangs went off in the store. One man said he first thought someone had dropped something but by the third shot, he said, everyone started running.

"I can't believe it's happening in Boulder," he told CBS Denver.  

Eric Talley's sister Kirstin took to Twitter Monday night to express her profound grief. Talley, a father of seven, is the Boulder police officer killed in the mass shooting in a supermarket there Monday. 

Kirstin said, "Officer Eric Talley is my big brother. He died today in the Boulder shooting. My heart is broken. I cannot explain how beautiful he was and what a devastating loss this is to so many. Fly high, my sweet brother. You always wanted to be a pilot (damn color blindness). Soar.

The Colorado chapters of Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action denounced the Boulder shooting. Both are part of Everytown for Gun Safety, which calls itself the largest gun violence prevention organization in the country.

That group's president, John Feinblatt, called it "absolutely heartbreaking." 

"This is yet another in a long string of horrific tragedies, from Boulder today to Atlanta last week to the dozens of more people in the United States who are shot every day, but whose stories do not make the headlines," he said. "To save lives and end these senseless killings, we need more than thoughts and prayers — we need federal action on gun safety from the Senate and the administration, and we need it now." 

Shannon Watts, founder of Moms Demand Action said, "We can't and won't accept gun violence in our supermarkets to spas to our homes, as just another fact of life. It's past time for our leaders to act and protect us from gun violence."

And Colorado Moms Demand Action volunteer Nicole LiaBraaten called it "yet another painful reminder of our nation's urgent gun violence crisis. We should not have to fear for our lives doing something as simple as going to the grocery store. We must work to strengthen our gun laws and protect our communities from tragedies like this."
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME 30-year-old Nigerian Man Murdered In Ghana
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Ijaw Youths Council Frowns On Assassination Attempt On Exco Member, Killing Of Uncle
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Again, Gunmen Kill Three Police Officers In Abia
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Nigerian Man Caught Smuggling 25 Venezuelan Women Into Trinidad
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Who is Responsible For Protecting Nigerians? By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
CRIME Six Convicted Fraudsters in Abeokuta To Refund Victims, Lose Properties
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Years After Going Out Of Spotlight, APC Gives Ambode Fresh Appointment
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military We Are Coming For You, Nigerian Army Chief, Ibrahim Attahiru Tells Igboho, Dokubo, Others
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Military Kaduna Groom Explains Why He Married Fiancée Of His Late Brother Who Was Air Force Officer
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Abuja Magistrate Orders Lawyer To Be Handcuffed, Jailed For Interrupting, Challenging Him
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
International Liberia President, George Weah's Son Arrested By Police
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Human Rights Autopsy Shows Corps Member Killed By Police Was Strangulated, Her Private Parts Mutilated — Youth Group
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics 24-year-old Not Qualified To Be Commissioner, #NotTooYoungToRun Proponent, Itodo Tells Kwara Governor
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Leah Sharibu Gives Birth To Second Baby In B' Haram Captivity—Report
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Those Calling For Yoruba Nation Doing So Out Of Frustration —Fayemi
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Awolowo Was Unforgiving, He Introduced Ethnic Politics To Nigeria – Ex-Minister Chidoka
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
News Ex-Ondo Lawmaker Dies In Fatal Auto-Crash
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Money Fadaka, Proposed Currency For Yoruba Nation Will Be Stronger Than US Dollar—Group
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad