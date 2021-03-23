Health Workers' Unfriendly Attitude Responsible For Medical Tourism ― Buhari

Buhari, said this in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, at the official commissioning of an International Conference Centre and Telemedicine hall and six other projects at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Abeokuta.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 23, 2021

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday attributed the unfriendly attitude of health workers in the country to an increase in medical tourism by Nigerians.

Buhari, said this in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, at the official commissioning of an International Conference Centre and Telemedicine hall and six other projects at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Abeokuta.

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari.

He emphasised the need for continuous training and retraining of health workers to deliver Nigerians quality health care services. 

The President, who spoke through the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, said, "We still get all too often for comfort, disconcerting reports of not friendly attitudes of staff to patients, reports of unhygienic and housekeeping standards that leaves something to be desired even in the presence of sophisticated equipment and well-qualified doctors".

"Such simple failings like these are more frequently responsible for the loss of confidence of the end-users in our health system than even the lack of equipment. 

"They are the triggers for the distrust that will lead people to go on medical tourism", he said.

"We have a lot of work to do in that area. I want to believe that the managers of our hospitals, after such laudable, fantastic infrastructure investment, will now begin to pay attention, not only to improving staff harmony and welfare but to retraining health caregivers for better professionalism that deliver service in a productive and courteous atmosphere based on the lessons we learnt from our traditional African hospitality". 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Years After Going Out Of Spotlight, APC Gives Ambode Fresh Appointment
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari's Nephew Shows Off His Multimillion Naira Home In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Group Lambasts Alake of Egbaland For Bowing To Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Igboho's Aide Hits Back At Abati For Calling Yoruba Secession Agitation 'Treasonable Felony'
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: PDP Considers Atiku, Saraki For Presidency, May Dump Zoning
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Money Fadaka, Proposed Currency For Yoruba Nation Will Be Stronger Than US Dollar—Group
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Years After Going Out Of Spotlight, APC Gives Ambode Fresh Appointment
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Insecurity Ogun Traditional Ruler Spends Two Days In Kidnappers’ Den
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari's Nephew Shows Off His Multimillion Naira Home In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Business Group Gives Africa's Richest Man, Dangote Ultimatum To Reduce Price Of Cement
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Group Lambasts Alake of Egbaland For Bowing To Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Igboho's Aide Hits Back At Abati For Calling Yoruba Secession Agitation 'Treasonable Felony'
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: PDP Considers Atiku, Saraki For Presidency, May Dump Zoning
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Leah Sharibu Gives Birth To Second Baby In B' Haram Captivity—Report
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Wife Of Nigerian Air Force Officer Killed In February Allegedly Marries His Older Brother
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigerians Flaunting Lifestyles They Can’t Afford To Face Probe, Says Presidential Aide
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Insecurity ESN Operatives Storm Rivers Community In Full Force To Evict Fulani Herdsmen
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Stay Away From Ondo, Akeredolu Warns Igboho, Other Oduduwa Republic Agitators
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad